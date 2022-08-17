NMC engages CNMI governor’s BOOST training program participants

By
|
Posted on Aug 18 2022

Tag: ,
Share

Northern Marianas College Community Development Institute director MariaValentina Haberman gives a presentation to summer youth employment interns at the Office of the Governor’s Building Optimism, Opportunities and Stability Together Workforce Development Training Program on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (NMC)

As part of Northern Marianas College’s efforts to promote workforce development, it recently conducted career path assessments and discussed the available resources that the college has to offer to the participants of the Office of the Governor’s Building Optimism, Opportunities and Stability Together Workforce Development Training Program.

During the presentation, NMC representatives from the Community Development Institute, Office of Admissions and Records, Project PROA, and the Apprenticeship program spoke about the services and resources available to students at the college.

In addition, the staff from NMC’s Student Support Services conducted an assessment of each student through Kuder Journey, a web-based career planning system. Through Kuder Journey, each student answered a series of questions in relation to personality traits, interests, and possible career paths.

Jose Camacho, a senior student at Marianas High School, said he is now better prepared for his professional career journey. “I now know I can do more in life, and I can always aim higher and hold myself to a higher standard,” he said.

Camacho, who was an intern under the Department of Public Works, said he wants to be an entrepreneur after obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Business and will consider starting his path with NMC.

Isabella Feliciano, a participant who interned at the Office of Planning and Development, shared the same sentiments. “After taking the assessments, the results further supported my interests in engineering, business, and financial literacy,” the incoming senior at Marianas High School said. Feliciano, who plans to become an engineer in the future, said that being financially literate is very important in the engineering field.

The BOOST Workforce Development Training program is designed for junior and senior high school students who are employed under the Office of the Governor’s Summer Youth Employment program. In addition to the career assessments provided by NMC, the participants will be provided training on cardiopulmonary resuscitation and first-aid, information on the CNMI Public School System’s Career and Technical Education Program, and information from the CNMI Department of Labor and the Office of Personnel Management with the goal for these young individuals to plan their next steps in a career pathway that best suits their interests. (NMC)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

CNMI donates 50K test kits, PPEs to FSM, RMI

Posted On Aug 18 2022
, By
0

NMC signs an exchange program with Japanese educational group

Posted On Aug 16 2022
, By
0

Norman Tanghal latest NMC grad to pass NCLEX

Posted On Aug 15 2022
, By
0

How About an ‘Others Day’?

Posted On Aug 15 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

How many COVID-19 shots have you already had?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

August 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 17, 2022

Posted On Aug 17 2022

CUC ADVISORIES - August 8, 2022

Posted On Aug 08 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 2, 2022

Posted On Aug 02 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

August 18, 2022, 6:07 AM
Clear
Clear
26°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 2 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:03 AM
sunset: 6:39 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune