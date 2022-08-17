NMC engages CNMI governor’s BOOST training program participants

Share











As part of Northern Marianas College’s efforts to promote workforce development, it recently conducted career path assessments and discussed the available resources that the college has to offer to the participants of the Office of the Governor’s Building Optimism, Opportunities and Stability Together Workforce Development Training Program.

During the presentation, NMC representatives from the Community Development Institute, Office of Admissions and Records, Project PROA, and the Apprenticeship program spoke about the services and resources available to students at the college.

In addition, the staff from NMC’s Student Support Services conducted an assessment of each student through Kuder Journey, a web-based career planning system. Through Kuder Journey, each student answered a series of questions in relation to personality traits, interests, and possible career paths.

Jose Camacho, a senior student at Marianas High School, said he is now better prepared for his professional career journey. “I now know I can do more in life, and I can always aim higher and hold myself to a higher standard,” he said.

Camacho, who was an intern under the Department of Public Works, said he wants to be an entrepreneur after obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Business and will consider starting his path with NMC.

Isabella Feliciano, a participant who interned at the Office of Planning and Development, shared the same sentiments. “After taking the assessments, the results further supported my interests in engineering, business, and financial literacy,” the incoming senior at Marianas High School said. Feliciano, who plans to become an engineer in the future, said that being financially literate is very important in the engineering field.

The BOOST Workforce Development Training program is designed for junior and senior high school students who are employed under the Office of the Governor’s Summer Youth Employment program. In addition to the career assessments provided by NMC, the participants will be provided training on cardiopulmonary resuscitation and first-aid, information on the CNMI Public School System’s Career and Technical Education Program, and information from the CNMI Department of Labor and the Office of Personnel Management with the goal for these young individuals to plan their next steps in a career pathway that best suits their interests. (NMC)