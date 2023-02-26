MTEC, MVA engage Tinian students in outreach

Students of Tinian Jr./Sr. High School share their knowledge of the Marianas tourism industry as Marianas Visitors Authority Community Projects specialist Jack Aranda, right, guides the dialogue. The MVA and Marianas Tourism Education Council presented at the school on Feb. 17, 2023. (Photos by MTEC)

The Marianas Tourism Education Council and Marianas Visitors Authority engaged students at Tinian Elementary School and Tinian Jr./Sr. High School last Feb. 17, with tourism talk touching on the unique attractions of Tinian.

MTEC acting chairwoman Vicky Benavente led the presentation in sharing information about the Marianas tourism industry and encouraging students to consider how they can personally contribute to tourism at a young age.

“We appreciate the support of the Tinian MYWAVE Club advisers at the elementary school level, as well as the middle school and high school,” said Benavente. “The MTEC Educational Outreach Program will only succeed with the collaboration of our educators and students.”

MYWAVE stands for Marianas Youth Welcome All Visitors Enthusiastically.

MTEC and the MVA aim to visit all public schools this school year with the message, “Tourism is Everybody’s Business,” targeting 10th, seventh, and fourth graders. The MTEC presentation includes highlights of number of visitor arrivals, source markets, travel motivations, the benefits of tourism, careers in travel and tourism, and ideas on how students can engage with tourism. The MVA presentation covers the mandate of the office and the work of its divisions, especially marketing and signature events like the annual Tinian Hot Pepper Festival held last weekend.

Fourth graders of Tinian Elementary School attend the presentation of the Marianas Tourism Education Council and Marianas Visitors Authority at their school on Feb. 17, 2023. The presentation was led by MTEC acting chairwoman Vicky Benavente, center left in blue.

 

Students of Tinian High School attend the presentation of the Marianas Tourism Education Council and Marianas Visitors Authority at their school on Feb. 17, 2023. The presentation was led by MTEC acting chairwoman Vicky Benavente, front row, second left.

 

Students of Tinian Elementary School respond to questions during the presentation of the Marianas Tourism Education Council and Marianas Visitors Authority at the school on Feb. 17, 2023.

Students of Tinian Elementary responded enthusiastically to an impromptu marketing scenario between two competition beach destinations, with MVA Community Projects specialist Jack Aranda trying to convince them to visit the Marianas and MTEC board member Catherine Perry touting the selling points of Hawaii. By popular vote of the young students, the Marianas won.

Other MTEC board members are Martin Duenas (MVA), Dr. Galvin Deleon Guerrero (Northern Marianas College), Larry Lee, Naomi Nishimura (CNMI Public School System), Glenn Policare (Kanoa Resort Saipan), and Gordon Marciano (PDI). Dr. Yunzi Zhang of Northern Marianas College School of Business also volunteers with the council. (MTEC)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

