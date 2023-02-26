MTEC, MVA engage Tinian students in outreach

Share











The Marianas Tourism Education Council and Marianas Visitors Authority engaged students at Tinian Elementary School and Tinian Jr./Sr. High School last Feb. 17, with tourism talk touching on the unique attractions of Tinian.

MTEC acting chairwoman Vicky Benavente led the presentation in sharing information about the Marianas tourism industry and encouraging students to consider how they can personally contribute to tourism at a young age.

“We appreciate the support of the Tinian MYWAVE Club advisers at the elementary school level, as well as the middle school and high school,” said Benavente. “The MTEC Educational Outreach Program will only succeed with the collaboration of our educators and students.”

MYWAVE stands for Marianas Youth Welcome All Visitors Enthusiastically.

MTEC and the MVA aim to visit all public schools this school year with the message, “Tourism is Everybody’s Business,” targeting 10th, seventh, and fourth graders. The MTEC presentation includes highlights of number of visitor arrivals, source markets, travel motivations, the benefits of tourism, careers in travel and tourism, and ideas on how students can engage with tourism. The MVA presentation covers the mandate of the office and the work of its divisions, especially marketing and signature events like the annual Tinian Hot Pepper Festival held last weekend.

Students of Tinian Elementary responded enthusiastically to an impromptu marketing scenario between two competition beach destinations, with MVA Community Projects specialist Jack Aranda trying to convince them to visit the Marianas and MTEC board member Catherine Perry touting the selling points of Hawaii. By popular vote of the young students, the Marianas won.

Other MTEC board members are Martin Duenas (MVA), Dr. Galvin Deleon Guerrero (Northern Marianas College), Larry Lee, Naomi Nishimura (CNMI Public School System), Glenn Policare (Kanoa Resort Saipan), and Gordon Marciano (PDI). Dr. Yunzi Zhang of Northern Marianas College School of Business also volunteers with the council. (MTEC)