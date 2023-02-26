Gas prices down 10 cents

Posted on Feb 27 2023
Following a 20-cent increase just three weeks ago, the CNMI was given a nice surprise in the form to a 10-cent reduction in prices over the weekend.

Local oil companies like Mobil Oil Marianas and Shell Marianas now charge $5.21 per gallon of regular fuel, from $5.31. Meanwhile Supreme fuel has gone down from $5.76 per gallon while diesel dropped from $6.18 per gallon to $5.88.

According to local motorists, they were gladly surprised as a reduction in prices is always better nothing.

An 18-year-old female who just recently started driving said she was so happy to pull up to the pump to see that fuel prices had gone down. “I don’t use the car often but when I do, I have to gas it and it can be pricey, especially since I just started my part-time job. But I was so happy to see the gas went down again, that’s a few cents less for gas,” she said.

Another motorist, a 49-year-old mother of three, said she’s always happy to see gas price rollbacks. “It may seem like a few cents to some, but I always welcome fuel rollbacks because I have to drop and pick up my kids everywhere. It makes a great difference for me,” she said.

A 52-year-old motorist humorously said his wallet is “a little happier now.” “I drive a truck and sometimes I don’t even want to go out because of gas prices. When I hear that gas went down again, I always think ‘my wallet is going to be a little happier’ because I can save a few cents,” he said.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
