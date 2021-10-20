MTEC, MVA talk ‘Safe Travel’ with Tinian students

By
|
Posted on Oct 21 2021

Tag: ,
Share
Tenth-graders of Tinian Jr./Sr. High in San Jose, Tinian, learn about tourism and the Marianas Visitors Authority

Tenth-graders of Tinian Jr./Sr. High in San Jose, Tinian, learn about tourism and the Marianas Visitors Authority on Oct. 13, 2021. Pictured are acting Marianas Tourism Education Council chair Vicky Benavente, left in blue, students, and other MTEC and MVA representatives. (MTEC)

The Marianas Tourism Education Council and Marianas Visitors Authority took their message of “Safe Travel & Marianas Tourism” to students at Tinian Jr./Sr. High School last Wednesday, Oct. 13.

The presentation was part of MTEC’s annual school outreach to educate students on the Marianas tourism industry, the MVA, and how young people can support tourism.

“On behalf of the Tinian Jr Sr High School students and teachers, we extend our appreciation to the Marianas Tourism Council for their recent visit and presentation to all 9th and 10th grade students on the importance of preserving our heritage to promote tourism in our islands,” said TJSHS interim principal Lizabeth Hofschneider.

Acting MTEC chair Vicky Benavente began the presentation with a general overview of the Marianas tourism industry. MTEC board member Catherine Perry shared general standards visitors look for to feel confident a destination is safe and details of the Tourism Resumption Investment Plan program and safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Marianas. MVA Community Projects specialist Jack Aranda detailed the overall responsibilities of the MVA in promoting the Marianas, and MVA Tinian Field Operations supervisor Vida Borja informed students about the responsibilities of the MVA Tinian office.

“I am so amazed and appreciative,” said Borja after visiting the school. “The students were very receptive and well aware of what is currently happening locally and globally, especially with the effects of the pandemic on our economy that is solely dependent on tourism.”

MTEC presents annually to public schools and is targeting 10th grade in school year 2021-2022. Other MTEC board members are Priscilla M. Iakopo (MVA), Martin Duenas (MVA), Galvin Guerrero (Northern Marianas College), Larry Lee, Naomi Nishimura (CNMI Public School System), Gordon Marciano (Pacific Development Inc.), and Glenn Policare (Kanoa Resort). Dr. Yunzi Zhang of the NMC School of Business also volunteers with the council and donated school supplies for the Tinian outreach.

Schools interested in starting a MY WAVE Club may contact Aranda at jaranda@mymarianas.com or 670-664-3200. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

MTEC, MVA begin school outreach with Rota students

Posted On Oct 08 2021
, By
0

MVA looks at implementing self-care leave

Posted On Sep 30 2021
, By
COMMUNITY
0

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – September 30, 2021

Posted On Sep 30 2021
, By
0

MVA allocates $15K for World Tourism festivities

Posted On Sep 21 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you avail of any services available at your public library?
277 votes
VoteResults

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

beach

Beach and underwater cleanups with FishGuyz

Posted On Oct 21 2021

The Grotto revamped!

Posted On Oct 14 2021

‘Consultation does not equal consent’

Posted On Oct 07 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 21, 2021

Posted On Oct 21 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 19, 2021

Posted On Oct 19 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 11, 2021

Posted On Oct 11 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 21, 2021, 6:08 AM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 2 m/s E
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:10 AM
sunset: 5:53 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune