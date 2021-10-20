MTEC, MVA talk ‘Safe Travel’ with Tinian students

Share











The Marianas Tourism Education Council and Marianas Visitors Authority took their message of “Safe Travel & Marianas Tourism” to students at Tinian Jr./Sr. High School last Wednesday, Oct. 13.

The presentation was part of MTEC’s annual school outreach to educate students on the Marianas tourism industry, the MVA, and how young people can support tourism.

“On behalf of the Tinian Jr Sr High School students and teachers, we extend our appreciation to the Marianas Tourism Council for their recent visit and presentation to all 9th and 10th grade students on the importance of preserving our heritage to promote tourism in our islands,” said TJSHS interim principal Lizabeth Hofschneider.

Acting MTEC chair Vicky Benavente began the presentation with a general overview of the Marianas tourism industry. MTEC board member Catherine Perry shared general standards visitors look for to feel confident a destination is safe and details of the Tourism Resumption Investment Plan program and safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Marianas. MVA Community Projects specialist Jack Aranda detailed the overall responsibilities of the MVA in promoting the Marianas, and MVA Tinian Field Operations supervisor Vida Borja informed students about the responsibilities of the MVA Tinian office.

“I am so amazed and appreciative,” said Borja after visiting the school. “The students were very receptive and well aware of what is currently happening locally and globally, especially with the effects of the pandemic on our economy that is solely dependent on tourism.”

MTEC presents annually to public schools and is targeting 10th grade in school year 2021-2022. Other MTEC board members are Priscilla M. Iakopo (MVA), Martin Duenas (MVA), Galvin Guerrero (Northern Marianas College), Larry Lee, Naomi Nishimura (CNMI Public School System), Gordon Marciano (Pacific Development Inc.), and Glenn Policare (Kanoa Resort). Dr. Yunzi Zhang of the NMC School of Business also volunteers with the council and donated school supplies for the Tinian outreach.

Schools interested in starting a MY WAVE Club may contact Aranda at jaranda@mymarianas.com or 670-664-3200. (PR)