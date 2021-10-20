What can I do to make the world a better place?

By
|
Posted on Oct 21 2021

Tag:
Share

Greetings, people of the Northern Marianas,

What can I do to make the world a better place? The answer to that question can guide each of us as we make choices for a lifetime or a day: about the work we do, the way we live, how we interact with family, friends, and strangers. What can I do to make the world a better place?

Sometimes, of course, we stumble. At times, we succeed. And when we succeed, whether in a small way or large, in private or in public, that experience should help us decide the next time we have to answer the question: What can I do to make the world a better place?

Over the last decade I have been given the extraordinary opportunity to make the world better by serving you, the people of the Northern Marianas, in the U.S. Congress. Sometimes by helping in a small way a single individual. Sometimes in ways that change the course of life for thousands.

The opportunities to change for the better often align with the moral and religious values I learned from my parents and the Camacho and Kilili tradition, from the Mercedarian nuns and my Jesuit teachers in Chuuk, and from mentors like Mayor +Vicente D. Sablan, Bishop +Tomas A. Camacho, +Herman Q. Guerrero, Speaker +“Mitch” I. Pangelinan, former governor +Pedro P. Tenorio, +Peter Michael P. Tenorio, former governor Carlos S. Camacho, Juan S. Tenorio and Uncle Dave M. Sablan, among many others.

I have been able to feed the hungry. Heal the sick. Nourish our children with education. And help those our society treats as outcasts to lift themselves up and live with dignity. I do not mean I cooked the meals or gave medicine to the ill. I did not stand before a classroom and open minds to learning. But I was able to put resources in the hands of those who did that work by making sure the federal government treated the people of the Northern Marianas more equitably at last.

Now I must decide whether to offer to continue doing this work in the U.S. Congress.

Many in our community are saddened by the corruption they see in our Commonwealth government and want me to step in and work to make it better. For months Andrea and I have wrestled with this decision. I would love to be able to sleep at home in my own bed each night, to be here to share precious moments with my family and friends. I would be happy never to step on a plane for that grueling 36-hour trip to Washington and suffer the days of jetlag after; feel the loneliness of being far away from home.

Yes, my quality of life would certainly be better if I ran for governor. Win or lose I could then stay home!

But would I be doing all I could to make the world a better place? Would the investment the people of the Northern Marianas have made to help me learn how to represent them effectively, or the Northern Marianas seniority, in Congress be lost? Not forever, of course, because someday a new delegate will begin the long process of learning that I had to go through. But when that day comes the Northern Marianas standing in Congress will slip from leadership to the lower rungs.

And, if elected governor, how much better could I make our world? For the truth is our problem is more than one corrupt individual. We have allowed a culture of corruption to grow in our society, where many see what is happening, but too few are willing to say stop. Until more say basta, the corruption will continue, no matter who is governor.

So, today I am announcing my decision to run for delegate again. It is in Congress I can best serve to make the lives of the people of the Northern Marianas better. That is the work I will continue to do for you if you so choose on election day next year.

And I ask for your understanding and your support.

By Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Special to the Saipan Tribune)
Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan is the delegate of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands in the U.S. Congress.

Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Special to the Saipan Tribune)

Related Posts

0

‘We remain strong because of you’

Posted On Sep 10 2021
, By
0

To the people of the Northern Mariana Islands

Posted On Aug 23 2021
, By
fuelling
0

Fueling agile combat employment operations from afar

Posted On Jul 27 2021
, By
0

Liberation Day message

Posted On Jul 05 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you avail of any services available at your public library?
277 votes
VoteResults

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

beach

Beach and underwater cleanups with FishGuyz

Posted On Oct 21 2021

The Grotto revamped!

Posted On Oct 14 2021

‘Consultation does not equal consent’

Posted On Oct 07 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 21, 2021

Posted On Oct 21 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 19, 2021

Posted On Oct 19 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 11, 2021

Posted On Oct 11 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 21, 2021, 6:08 AM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 2 m/s E
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:10 AM
sunset: 5:53 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune