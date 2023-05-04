MTEC scholarship application deadline on May 26

Share











The Marianas Tourism Education Council reminds graduating seniors that applications for the school year 2022-2023 MTEC scholarship program are being accepted until 4:30pm ChST on Friday, May 26, 2023.

The program aims to award a $1,000 scholarship and a $500 scholarship for two high school seniors who have been members of a MY WAVE (Marianas Youth Welcome All Visitors Enthusiastically) Club for at least one year in high school. Graduating high school seniors pursuing higher education are eligible to apply.

“Today’s graduating seniors are the leaders of our tourism economy tomorrow, and MTEC continues support them as much as we can,” said MTEC chair Vicky Benavente. “We’re looking forward to awarding our 2023 scholarships.”

To be eligible, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Have at least 1 year membership in a high school MY WAVE Club (Verification letter with signature from MWC advisor, school counselor or administrator)

Submission of official transcript from last high school attended showing GPA of 3.0 or higher

Recommendation letter from a current or former teacher, MY WAVE club adviser, counselor or administrator

Essay submission from applicant, describing career pathway/goals and purpose of study (300-500 words essay limit, typed)

Three proof of MY WAVE Club active participation

Submission of the MY WAVE Club/Community Involvement Summary

Submission of letter(s) of acceptance from a college or university(ies) applied to

For a scholarship application or more information, contact Marianas Visitors Authority community projects specialist Jack Aranda at jaranada@mymarianas.com or (670) 664-3200. (MTEC)