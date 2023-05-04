SHRM membership meeting on May 12
The CNMI Chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management will host a membership meeting on Friday, May 12, 2023, at the Saipan World Resort Sunflower Ballroom, from 11:30pm to 2:30pm. Doors will open at 11am.
John J. Rivera, director of HR & Corporate Development at Citadel Pacific, Ltd., will guide SHRM members in unlocking personality type and provide tools to leverage the understanding of people in the workplace, improve leadership, and socially engineer more conducive working environments.
The following fees apply:
– $30 for members
– $35 for non-members
This meeting will include lunch. Seating is limited. (PR)