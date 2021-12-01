Muña continues to advocate for getting vaxxed and masking up

By
|
Posted on Dec 02 2021
Share

With the continued rise of positive cases of COVID-19 in the CNMI, Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. chief executive officer Esther L. Muña continues to emphasize the importance of getting vaccinated and wearing a face covering.

During a virtual news briefing Monday, Muña said that what she and CHCC are currently seeing is that it is the unvaccinated individuals who are experiencing severe symptoms of COVID-19 while vaccinated individuals, though testing positive, experience less severe symptoms. As such, Muña urges community members who have not received been vaccinated to consider doing so.

Right now, there are six individuals who are hospitalized in the CNMI for COVID-19, with , five of them being unvaccinated. None of the individuals are on a ventilator, CHCC reported.

Last Monday, there were four active hospitalizations, all four being unvaccinated individuals, and two individuals under observation at CHCC’s Alternative Care Site.

Muña said that, at this point in time, she and CHCC is seeing widespread transmission of COVID-19. However, Muña added that she and CHCC are also seeing how COVID-19 vaccines work and how being vaccinated prevents most from contracting severe COVID-19-related illnesses.

“[COVID-19 transmission is] already widespread; we can already see that. It’s not targeted against a population, it’s not targeted against one congregation, we’re seeing it all around. But we are also seeing [how] vaccination works…with preventing hospitalizations and severe illness,” she said.

Muña added that CHCC has also been looking at the recent turnout at vaccination sites and said that the numbers as of late were like what CHCC was seeing when it first rolled out COVID-19 vaccines. On top of getting vaccinated, Muña also urges community members to wear a face covering when meeting with others.

As part of a news release Tuesday, CHCC reported that 519 vaccines were administered on Nov. 29. According to the vaccinatecnmi.com dashboard, as of Tuesday, 36,628 individuals, or 86.4% of the CNMI’s eligible population, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“To see that …individuals are coming in, hearing our call, [and getting] vaccinated, we appreciate that, but we also want to continue to ask people to mask up [because] the most vulnerable time when you can get infected is really with hanging out with your friends and your families,” said Muña.

The regular reports of double-digit cases of COVID-19 remain a concern, but Muña assures that CHCC’s contact tracing team identifies, isolates, and tests persons of interest quickly and that adequate medical attention is available at these isolation sites for the individuals that need it.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

With the increasing number of community transmission cases of COVID-19 in the CNMI, should the government raise the Community Vulnerability Level from Green?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Improving air quality in the CNMI

Posted On Dec 02 2021

Guam Green Growth has its 1st Conservation Corps graduates  

Posted On Nov 25 2021

More than a business, it’s a movement for the environment

Posted On Nov 18 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 30, 2021

Posted On Nov 30 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 26, 2021

Posted On Nov 26 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 24, 2021

Posted On Nov 24 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

December 2, 2021, 6:10 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 3 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:28 AM
sunset: 5:45 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune