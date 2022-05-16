Muña is Lions Club’s second Fitbeat challenger

Posted on May 17 2022

The second challenger for the second week of the Fitbeat Challenge of the Saipan Fitbeat Lions Club was Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. chief executive officer Esther L. Muña, who took on the challenge by participating in the club’s Zumba class last Thursday at the Garapan Round House.

Muña participated in the 30-minute Zumba session and also pledged to make a donation to a charity of her choice, the Autism Society of the CNMI.

When asked what made her take on the challenge, Muña said, “There’s always different ways to work out. …I know that there’s a lot of folks here that are doing everything possible to get fit, including the governor.”

Irene Tantiado Holl, president of the Saipan Fitbeat Lions Club, said the Fitbeat challenger is anyone in the community whom the group thinks will have a great impact if they participate in a Zumba or Core session. This challenge will be held throughout the whole month of May and this week’s challenger has yet to be determined. If they choose not to participate in the Zumba or Core classes, they will have to make a donation to the Saipan Fitbeat Lions Club or any charity of their choice.

Muña said she chose to do both—exercise and make a donation to the Autism Society of the CNMI “because we’re seeing the parents really go through and struggle with it, and most especially the kids, so [we do] whatever we can do to help.”

Initially, she was hesitant about taking up the challenge but then thought that “we have to walk the talk, right? We have to do what we’re telling everybody to do. …And what COVID has taught us is that…there is a need to get healthy, so that even with infectious diseases, with the right treatment, we can combat it. So it’s good to do our part. We are honored to be asked.”

Muña added that the experience and being with some CHCC staff doing Zumba “was so cool. …They’re my family. I’m glad that they’re taking some wellness time. It is necessary to take some time off for yourself. …So it’s always good.

The free Core class is from 5:30pm to 6:30pm and the free Zumba class is from 6:30pm to 7:30pm, all at the Garapan Central Park, Round House and the Fitbeat Lions Club encourages everyone to join in the workouts and fun.

Last week, the first challenger of the Fitbeat challenge was Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres, who joined in on the Zumba dancing for the first time.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.

