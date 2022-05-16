Tirona, Santos lead promotion of Tinian middle schoolers

Share











Class valedictorian Edmar Timothy Mangubat Tirona and salutatorian Geremy Lim Santos led 37 other middle schoolers of the Tinian Jr. High School who were promoted last Friday morning in a ceremony at the school’s cafeteria.

The ceremony also recognized the Top Ten awardees: Tirona, Santos, Dylan Calibao Subia, Isa Mina Rodriguez Dosalua, Ha’nai Darence Dela Cruz Palacios, Angelica Joy Sosa Reyes, Adriel Roy Fabreag Lenteja, Dawn Princess Borja Flores, Brandon Jay Cruz Cepeda, and Jasper Manibusan Borja Jr.

There were also subject awards presented to the students who have obtained the highest average in specific subject areas. For language arts the award went to Tirona. For science and math, the awards were presented to three recipients, Santos, Subia, and Tirona. The social studies awards were presented to Subia and Tirona.

In attendance at the ceremony were parents, school faculty and staff, and Education Commissioner Dr. Alfred Ada, Board of Education vice chair Antonio L. Borja from Tinian, Board of Education chair Gregory Pat Borja, and secretary/treasurer Maisie B. Tenorio, both from Saipan.