‘Munis still shows LB’s original budget despite revised budget’

Despite the passage of Public Law 23-04 that revised the CNMI government’s budget in fiscal year 2023, figures on the Munis accounting system still reflect the original budget numbers for fiscal year 2023 as outlined in Public Law 22-22.

Legislative Bureau director Perry John P. Tenorio made this observation in his request last week to Office of Management and Budget special assistant Virginia C. Villagomez to make some reprogramming of the bureau’s funds.

Tenorio said that with the signing of Public Law 23-04, or the revised budget, last April 23, the budget for the Legislative Bureau has already been amended.

Under the repealed Public Law 22-22, the bureau’s budget was set at $2,455,135 ($2,070,353 for personnel; $330,013, all others; $54,769, utilities)

Under the newly passed Public Law 23-04, the bureau’s budget is now $2,505,134 ($1,945,353, personnel; $380,012, all others; $179,769, utilities).

Tenorio said he is exercising his authority to move funding from personnel to operations. He provided their estimated projection for the balance of the fiscal year.