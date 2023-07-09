3 from Saipan land on Hollins U’s Dean’s List
ROANOKE, VA—Three students from the CNMI have made it to the Hollins University’s Dean’s List during the spring 2023 semester.
The three students are De Faustina Camacho, Dionne Torres, and Nina Lauren Valdisimo, all from Saipan.
To attain Dean’s List honors, students must earn at least a 3.5 average on a 4.0 grading scale. Congratulations to these distinguished scholars on earning this academic achievement.
Hollins is an independent liberal arts university offering undergraduate liberal arts education for women and selected graduate programs for women and men. (PR)