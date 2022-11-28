MVA general membership meeting on Dec. 7

The Marianas Visitors Authority will hold its semi-annual general membership meeting on Dec. 7, 2022, at Pacific Islands Club Saipan at 10am. Registration will begin at 9:30am.

Guest speakers will be from the MVA’s off-shore offices: MVA Korea in-country manager Sejin Kim and MVA Japan in-country manager Takashi Ichikura.

“After three years, we’re pleased to hold out first semi-annual general membership meeting,” said MVA acting managing director Judy C. Torres. “The impact of the pandemic on our industry has prioritized the importance of identifying and understanding key trends and changes in both the industry and the marketplace. This meeting will cover market strategies to continue to recover the industry by capitalizing on market opportunities, with emphasis on safety and sustainability.”

The meeting cost is $25/person for MVA members and $35/person for non-members and include lunch and light refreshments. Payment may be made at the MVA office at the Gold Beach Hotel building in Garapan or at the door. Seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The MVA also welcomes new businesses, agencies and individuals who want to actively participate in the Marianas’ top industry as MVA members. Membership is $100 annually. Benefits include: business listing on the MVA’s language-specific websites in Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and English; opportunities for business brochure distribution at MVA offices in the Marianas and internationally; opportunities to participate in travel and trade shows, sales seminars, and FAM tours; nomination and voting rights for the MVA Board of Directors; and the opportunity to be a supplier or contractor for the MVA. New and returning members for fiscal year 2023 can register and pay at the MVA office on Beach Road in San Jose.

To RSVP, to request a membership application, or for more information, contact MVA Community Projects specialist Jack Aranda at jaranda@mymarianas.com or call 1 (670) 664-3200. (MVA)

