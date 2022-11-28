COMMUNITY BRIEFS – November 29, 2022

Nov 29 2022

Rev & Tax closed on Friday

The Department of Finance’s Division of Revenue and Taxation office would like to inform the public that our office will be closed on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, for staff professional development. Normal business hours will resume on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (PR)

Water service interruption in Kagman

There will be a scheduled water service interruption on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, from 8am to 12pm for Commonwealth Utilities Corp. customers in Kagman. Customers will experience low water pressure to no water in the affected areas.

This will allow CUC water operators to test the water system in Kagman to determine the cause of pipe breakages in the area. Customers should expect restoration of water services soon after the repairs.

For the safety of the men and women working at the repair site, motorists are advised to take alternative routes or proceed with caution as a portion of the intersection on Cha Cha Road and Kagman Road will be closed for the duration of test.

This testing of the system at Kagman is part of the Water Division’s project to improve water service and minimize breakages in the waterlines.

For more information, contact the CUC Hotline (236-4333) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)

5.0-magnitude quake in Marianas region

At 6:52am on Nov. 28 2022, a report of a 5.0-magnitude earthquake occurred 21.480°N 144.144°E of Mariana Islands region. Currently, there are no tsunami warnings or advisories issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. For more information, contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at (670) 237-8000. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

