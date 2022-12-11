MVA inks MOU with Korean professional baseball group

Marianas Visitors Authority board chairwoman Viola Alepuyo, left, and Korean Professional Baseball Players Association chairman Yang Eui Ji sign an MOU on Dec. 1, 2022, in Seoul, Korea, agreeing to cooperate on activities that promote the Marianas and improve the welfare of KPBPA players. (MVA)

In a major step forward in its sports tourism agenda, the Marianas Visitors Authority signed a one-year memorandum of understanding in Seoul on Dec. 1, 2022, with the Korean Professional Baseball Players Association.

The agreement was inked by MVA board chairwoman Viola Alepuyo and KPBPA chairman Yang Eiu Ji at a signing ceremony at Mayfield Hotel.

In general, the MOU aims to promote the Marianas and improve the welfare of KPBPA players through cooperative activities. Most immediately, professional players are part of a 70-member contingent that arrived on Saipan yesterday, Dec. 11, as part of a media tour by one of the largest national television networks in Korea, MBC TV.

“It is a great honor for us to be here and to sign this memorandum of understanding,” said Alepuyo at the signing ceremony. “We are excited to start our [sports] tourism industry, and even more excited that the Korea Professional Baseball Players Association will be coming to the CNMI to help us boost our sports tourism market. We hope to have a very fruitful relationship.”

Marianas Visitors Authority board chairwoman Viola Alepuyo, seated left, and Korean Professional Baseball Players Association chairman Yang Eui Ji, seated right, signed a MOU of cooperation on Dec. 1, 2022, in Seoul, Korea. Also pictured, standing from left, MVA Korea sales manager Esther Oh, MVA Korea country manager Sejin Kim, MVA acting managing director Judy Torres, Tourism Resumption Investment Plan Korea chairman Tommy Kim, TRIP chairman Ivan Quichocho, MVA Korea Team head Chanho Hong, MVA board vice chairwoman Gloria Cavanagh, KPBPA director (SSG Baseball Team) Han Yoosum, KPBPA director (LG Baseball Team) Oh Jihwan, KPBPA secretary general Jan Dongcheol, and KPBPA team leader Jo Youngjoo. (MVA)

In the past, the Marianas has welcomed professional baseball teams from Korea and Japan for training, including the Lotte Giants. Under the MOU, the MVA will facilitate KPBPA access to baseball fields on Saipan for practice or other activities. With this month’s visit of KPBPA players as part of the media tour, young players of Saipan Little League will also have the opportunity to interact with players at a baseball workshop.

