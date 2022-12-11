MVA inks MOU with Korean professional baseball group

Share











In a major step forward in its sports tourism agenda, the Marianas Visitors Authority signed a one-year memorandum of understanding in Seoul on Dec. 1, 2022, with the Korean Professional Baseball Players Association.

The agreement was inked by MVA board chairwoman Viola Alepuyo and KPBPA chairman Yang Eiu Ji at a signing ceremony at Mayfield Hotel.

In general, the MOU aims to promote the Marianas and improve the welfare of KPBPA players through cooperative activities. Most immediately, professional players are part of a 70-member contingent that arrived on Saipan yesterday, Dec. 11, as part of a media tour by one of the largest national television networks in Korea, MBC TV.

“It is a great honor for us to be here and to sign this memorandum of understanding,” said Alepuyo at the signing ceremony. “We are excited to start our [sports] tourism industry, and even more excited that the Korea Professional Baseball Players Association will be coming to the CNMI to help us boost our sports tourism market. We hope to have a very fruitful relationship.”

In the past, the Marianas has welcomed professional baseball teams from Korea and Japan for training, including the Lotte Giants. Under the MOU, the MVA will facilitate KPBPA access to baseball fields on Saipan for practice or other activities. With this month’s visit of KPBPA players as part of the media tour, young players of Saipan Little League will also have the opportunity to interact with players at a baseball workshop.