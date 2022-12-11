Public warned of high surf, rip currents today

Share











A high surf advisory is now in effect for north and east facing reefs on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota until 6am today, Monday. There is also a high risk of rip currents for north and east facing reefs in the CNMI through late Monday night.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Tiyan, Guam, and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet are expected in the surf zone along north facing reefs. Along east facing reefs, large breaking waves of 10 to 12 feet are expected. Dangerous rip currents are also forecasted.

For the high surf advisory, the areas affected are east and north east facing reefs of the Marianas. For the high risk of rip currents, it will affect east and north facing reefs of the Marianas.

These conditions will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

A surge in long-period trade-wind swell will maintain a high risk of rip currents through early this week. Surf will remain at hazardous levels along north and east facing reefs through at least Monday morning.

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.

The public is advised to stay out of the water along north and east facing reef lines. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. (PR/Saipan Tribune)