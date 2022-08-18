MVA joins PATA Destination Marketing Forum in Thailand

Share











The Marianas Visitors Authority joined other members of the Pacific Asia Travel Association in focusing on sustainable tourism at the PATA Destination Marketing Forum on Aug. 2-4, 2022, in Songkhla, Thailand.

The forum focused on building sustainability through cultural heritage and community-based tourism. The forum included in-depth conversations on critical topics, up-to-date discussions on destination management in the new era of tourism, in-person networking opportunities with other industry professionals.

“The PATA Destination Marketing Forum is organized to help PATA members like the Marianas in marketing and managing responsible tourism growth,” said MVA managing director Priscilla M. Iakopo. “This aligns very closely with the MVA’s 10-Year Strategic Plan Toward Sustainable Tourism, so it was an excellent opportunity to share best-practices in the industry. The networking meeting was also very valuable in opening opportunities for the Marianas to expand our tourism markets in other destinations.

Keynote remarks were on The Best Practices for Destination Marketing and The Traveler’s Priority – Gastronomic Tourism to Asia, and Experience That Inspires. (MVA)