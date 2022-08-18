World of Hyatt rated best hotel rewards program

Share











World of Hyatt, a rewards program of the Hyatt chain of hotels that Hyatt Regency Saipan is a part of, was given the No. 1 ranking as the Best Rewards program by U.S. News and World Report. The award-giving body is an American media company that publishes news, consumer advice, rankings, and analysis.

World of Hyatt was among the hundreds of rewards and loyalty programs from different hotel properties that were analyzed using a comprehensive and transparent methodology that factors in membership benefits, network coverage, the ease of earning and redeeming points or miles, and hotel property diversity.

The World of Hyatt rewards program stood out for point-earning perks like free nights and room upgrades, airline miles, car rentals, excursions, dining and spa, fitness services, and its wide range of hotels and brands, thanks to our diverse portfolio of more than 1,100 properties worldwide.

After World of Hyatt, rewards programs from Wynham Rewards, Marriot Bonvoy, Choice Privileges, IHG One Rewards, Radisson Rewards Americas and Sonesta Travel Pass, INVITED, Leaders Club and so on followed respectively.

“We get closer to our members by listening and creating personal connections that focus on their wellbeing and allow them to be cared for on their own terms. Congratulations to our World of Hyatt team and the entire Hyatt family. Thank you for your continued commitment to our loyalty members.” said Hyatt chief commercial officer Mark Vondrasek.

Meanwhile, World of Hyatt Bonus Journeys is back with a promo that double rewards just like that. Travelers can earn points in two ways. First, registered members can earn double points on qualifying stays of two or more nights at over 1,100 participating Hyatt hotels globally, including participating MGM Resort destinations, Small Luxury Hotels of the World hotels, and Lindblad Expeditions.

In addition to earning double points for qualifying two nights or more stays, for the first time, each Tier-Qualifying Night completed at more than 65 participating Inclusive Collection resorts will count as two nights instead of one.

Members can experience one of the world’s largest portfolios of all-inclusive resort brands and take advantage of Bonus Journeys in destinations such as Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the Caribbean and more by registering between Aug. 16 and Nov. 15, 2022, to double their earnings and create new stories for stays completed between Sept. 15 through Dec. 20, 2022.

To register and for additional details on the promotion, visit hyatt.com/bonusjourneys.

Hyatt Regency Saipan was established in the CNMI in 1981 and is the first and only international hotel on the island. For more information about World of Hyatt, call (670) 234-1234 and ask for Front Desk or go to our website saipan.regency.hyatt.com. (Hyatt Regency Saipan)