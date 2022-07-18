MVA revives ‘Beautify My Marianas’ program

Share











The Marianas Visitors Authority is inviting group members to join their efforts in ensuring a clean and safe environment for tourists and residents through its Beautify My Marianas program, which is being restarted for the first time since Super Typhoon Yutu in 2018.

In announcing the reboot of the program, MVA managing director Priscilla M. Iakopo also welcomed manager Tiana Reyes, who will oversee the program as part of her responsibilities.

“The MVA is pleased to have Tiana join our team as our new product development manager,” said Iakopo. “With her onboard, we are excited to roll out our popular Beautify My Marianas program and other destination enhancement projects.”

Beautify My Marianas offers a $100 cash incentive for established organizations or groups at least four people who clean up trash along at least one mile designated by the MVA.

“It’s exciting to relaunch the Beautify My Marianas program, which gives community and student groups the chance to support tourism by cleaning up designated sites on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota,” said Reyes. “The program raises awareness of having a clean and safe environment, reducing littering, and creating a unique sense of pride in our islands. With the program reactivated, our community has even more opportunities now to support the beautification of our islands for visitors and residents to enjoy.”

Participants must comply with all program requirements, including disposal of garbage collected at the Department of Public Works’ transfer station in Lower Base, providing a written report with before and after photos, and others.

For an application and list of requirements, visit www.mymarianas.com/beautify-my-marianas. Applications are also available at the MVA main office at the Gold Beach Hotel Building on Beach Rd, Saipan; the Tinian MVA Field Office in San Jose; or at the Rota MVA Field Office in Songsong.

For more information, contact Reyes at treyes@mymarianas.com or 664-3200/1. (MVA)