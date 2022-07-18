Appliance rebate voucher extension for Tinian and Rota recipients
The Department of Public Works, Division of Energy Office would like to inform all appliance rebate voucher recipients on Tinian and Rota only and participating registered vendors, retailers and or suppliers under the CNMI Energizing Insular Communities – Energy-Efficient/Energy Star Appliance Rebate Program that an extension granting an additional 30 days to the voucher redemption period has been approved for all appliance rebate vouchers issued in May 2022 to Tinian and Rota residents only.
For additional program information or questions, contact the Division of Energy Office at (670)664-4480/1. (PR)