MVA: Visitor arrivals up 255% in February 2023

Visitor arrivals to the islands of Saipan, Tinian and Rota grew 255% to 14,863 visitors in February 2023, compared to 4,188 visitors received in February 2022, according to the Marianas Visitors Authority.

Overall, visitor arrivals to the Marianas are 55% lower year-to-date compared to fiscal year 2019 before the pandemic.

Visitors arrivals from South Korea for the month were the highest since before the pandemic, reaching 12,025 arrivals compared to 2,821 in February last year. Jeju Air operated 28 flights during the month compared to seven flights last February, while T’Way operated 35 flights compared to eight flights a year ago. Meanwhile, Asiana Airlines has announced that, although they suspended flights to Saipan on March 4, they will resume four flights a week beginning April 27, becoming daily in July through Aug. 23. Overall, by the end of fiscal year 2023 the number of available air seats from Korea is projected to be restored to 77% of the number available before the pandemic.

The Marianas received 605 visitors from Japan in February 2023 compared to 57 visitors in February 2022. Travel packages to the Marianas are still expensive compared to Asian destinations due to the strength of the U.S. dollar. The Japan government has also just indefinitely extended its national travel discount program that offers up to 20% discount to encourage domestic—rather than outbound—travel, making recovery of the market a continued uphill battle for the Marianas.

On a positive note, in May the Japanese government is expected to downgrade the coronavirus from a Category 2 infectious disease to Category 5, the same level as the seasonal flu.

The MVA will host its annual Marianas Seminar & Webinar on April 5 in Tokyo to meet personally with travel agents and media and promote the destination.

China, which rivalled South Korea as a top source market of the Marianas prior to the pandemic, marked only 73 visitors. Strict quarantine requirements in February along with geopolitical concerns have kept the market de facto closed for leisure travel to the Marianas.

The Marianas also received 808 visitors from Guam, 611 visitors from the U.S., and a combined 741 visitors from all other destinations in February. (MVA)