MVA: Visitor arrivals up 255% in February 2023

By
|
Posted on Mar 29 2023
Share

Visitor arrivals to the islands of Saipan, Tinian and Rota grew 255% to 14,863 visitors in February 2023, compared to 4,188 visitors received in February 2022, according to the Marianas Visitors Authority.

Overall, visitor arrivals to the Marianas are 55% lower year-to-date compared to fiscal year 2019 before the pandemic.

Visitors arrivals from South Korea for the month were the highest since before the pandemic, reaching 12,025 arrivals compared to 2,821 in February last year. Jeju Air operated 28 flights during the month compared to seven flights last February, while T’Way operated 35 flights compared to eight flights a year ago. Meanwhile, Asiana Airlines has announced that, although they suspended flights to Saipan on March 4, they will resume four flights a week beginning April 27, becoming daily in July through Aug. 23. Overall, by the end of fiscal year 2023 the number of available air seats from Korea is projected to be restored to 77% of the number available before the pandemic.

The Marianas received 605 visitors from Japan in February 2023 compared to 57 visitors in February 2022. Travel packages to the Marianas are still expensive compared to Asian destinations due to the strength of the U.S. dollar. The Japan government has also just indefinitely extended its national travel discount program that offers up to 20% discount to encourage domestic—rather than outbound—travel, making recovery of the market a continued uphill battle for the Marianas.

On a positive note, in May the Japanese government is expected to downgrade the coronavirus from a Category 2 infectious disease to Category 5, the same level as the seasonal flu.

The MVA will host its annual Marianas Seminar & Webinar on April 5 in Tokyo to meet personally with travel agents and media and promote the destination.

China, which rivalled South Korea as a top source market of the Marianas prior to the pandemic, marked only 73 visitors. Strict quarantine requirements in February along with geopolitical concerns have kept the market de facto closed for leisure travel to the Marianas.

The Marianas also received 808 visitors from Guam, 611 visitors from the U.S., and a combined 741 visitors from all other destinations in February. (MVA)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support expanding military tourism in the CNMI?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 28, 2023

Posted On Mar 28 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 27, 2023

Posted On Mar 27 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 24. 2023

Posted On Mar 24 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

March 29, 2023, 6:59 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
25°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 1 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:14 AM
sunset: 6:29 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune