OIA now accepting applications for energy projects in US territories

WASHINGTON. D.C.—The U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs has announced that proposals are now being accepted for the Energizing Insular Communities grant program for fiscal year 2023. The anticipated total funding available to the territories is $15.5 million. Those eligible to apply are local government entities, independent authorities, and educational institutions located in the U.S. territories of American Samoa, Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The deadline to apply is June 15, 2023.

“OIA’s EIC 2023 funds are now available to support the territories in achieving sustainable energy strategies that mitigate climate change, reduce reliance and expenditures on imported fuels, develop and utilize domestic energy sources, and improve the performance of energy infrastructure and overall energy efficiency,” said Carmen G. Cantor, assistant secretary for Insular and International Affairs. “I would encourage the territories to embrace this important opportunity through OIA and submit applications for consideration as soon as possible.”

Each proposal will be reviewed and evaluated for two important criteria:

1) whether the proposal is directly tied to the territory’s respective strategic energy plan, energy action plan, or integrated resource plan; and,

2) whether there is a projected energy cost savings to end-users.

All applications should be submitted through either GrantSolutions.gov or Grants.gov, where the EIC grant is listed under the Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance number 15.875. For additional information visit https://www.doi.gov/oia/financial-assistance. (DOI)