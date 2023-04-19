My friend, John: The urgent need for accessibility and inclusion in public events

Share











My friend, John, is one of the most inspiring people I know. He’s in a wheelchair, but he doesn’t let that define him. He’s independent, funny, and loves to have a good time. However, when it comes to accessing different facilities in our community, John faces countless obstacles. And with a concert coming up next month, we’re worried and quite honestly frustrated that it won’t be physically accessible for John and other individuals with disabilities.

It’s been over 30 years since the Americans with Disabilities Act was passed, and yet we still have a long way to go in terms of making our community more accessible and inclusive. It’s unacceptable that individuals with disabilities still face barriers that prevent them from fully participating in public events and enjoying the same opportunities as everyone else. Where are we going wrong, CNMI?

It’s time for us as a community to step up and address these barriers. It’s not just a matter of legality—it’s a matter of basic human rights. Everyone should have the opportunity to participate in community events and feel like they belong. When we exclude individuals with disabilities, we’re sending a message that they’re unimportant and don’t deserve to be part of our community. That does not constitute the island culture and values of which we are so often proud.

Accessibility and inclusion should be at the forefront of every event planning process. It shouldn’t be a question. It should be non-negotiable. We need to be more diligent in ensuring that every venue, stage, and activity is accessible to individuals with disabilities. It’s not enough to simply comply with the ADA regulations. We need to go beyond that and create a community where everyone feels welcomed and valued.

As we approach the concert next month, it’s crucial that the organizers take the necessary steps to ensure that the event is accessible to everyone. It’s not enough to have a ramp or an accessible bathroom—every aspect of the event needs to be designed with accessibility in mind. It’s time for us to hold event organizers accountable and demand that they prioritize accessibility and inclusion. The best time to start was 1993 when the ADA was passed, but the second-best time to start is now.

John is not just my friend—he’s a reminder of the urgent need for accessibility and inclusion in our community. Let’s do our part to create a community where individuals with disabilities are not only accommodated but celebrated for who they are. It’s time for us to come together and create a community that values empathy and inclusivity for all.

For more information about accessibility, please contact the Northern Marianas Protection and Advocacy Systems Inc. at (670) 235-7273/74 or visit our website at www.nmpasi.org. My friend John and all of our advocates here at NMPASI would be more than happy to assist.