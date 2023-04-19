My friend, John: The urgent need for accessibility and inclusion in public events

By
|
Posted on Apr 20 2023
Share

My friend, John, is one of the most inspiring people I know. He’s in a wheelchair, but he doesn’t let that define him. He’s independent, funny, and loves to have a good time. However, when it comes to accessing different facilities in our community, John faces countless obstacles. And with a concert coming up next month, we’re worried and quite honestly frustrated that it won’t be physically accessible for John and other individuals with disabilities.

It’s been over 30 years since the Americans with Disabilities Act was passed, and yet we still have a long way to go in terms of making our community more accessible and inclusive. It’s unacceptable that individuals with disabilities still face barriers that prevent them from fully participating in public events and enjoying the same opportunities as everyone else. Where are we going wrong, CNMI?

It’s time for us as a community to step up and address these barriers. It’s not just a matter of legality—it’s a matter of basic human rights. Everyone should have the opportunity to participate in community events and feel like they belong. When we exclude individuals with disabilities, we’re sending a message that they’re unimportant and don’t deserve to be part of our community. That does not constitute the island culture and values of which we are so often proud.

Accessibility and inclusion should be at the forefront of every event planning process. It shouldn’t be a question. It should be non-negotiable. We need to be more diligent in ensuring that every venue, stage, and activity is accessible to individuals with disabilities. It’s not enough to simply comply with the ADA regulations. We need to go beyond that and create a community where everyone feels welcomed and valued.

As we approach the concert next month, it’s crucial that the organizers take the necessary steps to ensure that the event is accessible to everyone. It’s not enough to have a ramp or an accessible bathroom—every aspect of the event needs to be designed with accessibility in mind. It’s time for us to hold event organizers accountable and demand that they prioritize accessibility and inclusion. The best time to start was 1993 when the ADA was passed, but the second-best time to start is now.

John is not just my friend—he’s a reminder of the urgent need for accessibility and inclusion in our community. Let’s do our part to create a community where individuals with disabilities are not only accommodated but celebrated for who they are. It’s time for us to come together and create a community that values empathy and inclusivity for all.

For more information about accessibility, please contact the Northern Marianas Protection and Advocacy Systems Inc. at (670) 235-7273/74 or visit our website at www.nmpasi.org. My friend John and all of our advocates here at NMPASI would be more than happy to assist.

CLEO NENING
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you know that the CNMI government has a Recycling Redemption Initiative that will allow you to recycle your aluminum cans in exchange for cash?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 19, 2023

Posted On Apr 19 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 10, 2023

Posted On Apr 10 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 6, 2023

Posted On Apr 06 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

April 20, 2023, 6:26 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 26°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 73%
wind speed: 5 m/s E
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:00 AM
sunset: 6:32 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune