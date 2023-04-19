Save More, New Chang Ming in strong debuts

AS MICHELOB ULTRA CUP STARTS

Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang, officials of the Northern Mariana Islands Basketball Federation and Northern Marianas Sports Association, and other VIPs join the 12 teams taking part in the 2023 Michelob Ultra Cup Men’s Islandwide Basketball League during its opening last Tuesday at the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium. (MARK RABAGO)

Save More and New Chang Ming Market posted impressive come-from-behind wins on the opening day of the 2023 Michelob Ultra Cup Men’s Islandwide Basketball League last Tuesday at the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium conference room.

Both teams actually trailed early and often and in the case of Save More, they were exorcized early and often by the CK Saints before rallying in the second half to pull off a 82-65 win.

CK Saints jumped the gun and led 24-16 after the first quarter and then added a point to their lead, 42-31, at the break.

Save More’s Bryan Bernardo, left, and CK Saints’ Justice Aldan jump at center court while Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang does the ceremonial toss for the start of the 2023 Michelob Ultra Cup Men’s Islandwide Basketball League last Tuesday at the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium. (MARK RABAGO)

The halftime powwow, however, proved effective for Save More as they didn’t waste time to catch up on the CK Saints and managed to trim their deficit to just 4 points, 53-49, entering the fourth and final quarter. 

Save More then scored more and then some in the payoff period as Mii Tekiupua and Joseph Torres combined for 18 points to lead a 33-22 run in their favor as they won running away.

Tekiupua led all scorers with 16 points, while Torres added 15 markers in support. 

CK Saints were paced by the 14 points of Lushawen “Rock” Reyes with Kelvin Fitial and Leo Galarse adding 11 points each.

In the second game, New Chang Ming Market followed the same script against Team Marianas in its 79-70 victory. 

Team Marianas led by 3 points, 21-18, after the opening quarter before widening that to a mammoth 45-29 spread at intermission.

New Chang Ming Market then buckled down to work in the final 20 minutes of the game, doubling up the CNMI national men’s basketball pool, 50-25, to complete the come-from-behind victory. 

Gino Asauo and Rodel Pastrana took turns torturing Team Marianas’ defense, scoring 20 points and 19 points, respectively. 

Team Marianas was spearheaded by the 14 points of Matthew Richardson and the 13 points of Eli Garcia.

In the opening ceremony prior to the doubleheader, Northern Mariana Islands Basketball Federation president James Lee requested a moment of silence to honor the memory of Abner Venis, former Basketball Association of the Northern Mariana Islands president, who died just last Monday. 

Venus’ son, Marc, also received a plaque of recognition from NMIBF as well as a promise from Lee that the opening day gate receipts will be donated to his family. 

BANMI is the precursor of the NMIBF and Venus was also one of the prime movers in getting the Budweiser Cup, which was what the “Mich” Ultra Cup was known before, off the ground more than two decades ago.

Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang made the ceremonial opening jump ball, while speeches were made by Lee, Northern Marianas Sports Association secretary Valerie Hofschneider, and MarPac Consumer sales manager Thomas Basa.

First Game
Save More 82 – Tekiupua 16, Torres 15, Dancel 13, Lizama 8, Genese 7, Solis 6, Mejarito 3, Escano 2, Jandoc 2, Bernardo 2, Vicente 2.
CK Saints 65 – R. Reyes 14, Fitial 11, Galarse 11, L. Reyes 8, Bahillo 4, Aughenaugh 4, Tudela 4, Yuccummang 4, Guerrero 4.
Scoring by quarters: 16-24, 32-41, 49-53, 82-65.

Second Game
New Chang Ming Market 79 – Asau 20, Pastrana 19, Deleon Guerrero 13, Cruz 7, Gontar 4, Almario 2, Montes 2, Apasan 2.
Team Marianas 70 – Richardson 14, Garcia 13, Aldan 11, C. Santos 11, Villarin 9, K. Santos 7, Raquepo 4, Sablan 2.
Scoring by quarters: 18-21, 29-45, 58-54, 79-70.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

