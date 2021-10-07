Nate, Andrew, Joseph advance in A men’s singles

Share











Nathan “Nate” Guerrero, Andrew Galvez, and Joseph Torres are into the second round of the A men’s singles division of the TakeCare Badminton Open 2021 held over the weekend at the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium.

Guerrero topped Ferdie Arago in their first round meeting despite losing the first set, 15-21, 21-11, 21-11. Torres, meanwhile, got the better of the lone lady player in the division after dispatching Janelle Pangilinan, 21-15, 21-15. Galvez also needed just two sets to dispose of Daniel Macario, 21-17, 21-20.

Only one game has been played in the A men’s doubles so far and it saw Guerrero and Macario advance with a 21-14, 21-19 win over Torres and Jordan Pangelinan.

Over in the A mixed doubles, Galvez teamed up with Windy Fernandez to upend Guerrero and Janelle Pangilinan, 21-19, 15-19, 21-19. Earlier, Galvez and Fernandez beat Torres and Ella Serrano, 21-17, 18-21, 21-12. Jordan Pangelinan also got out of the first round following a 21-17, 21-15 smashing of Hapi Gabriel and Rowena Houk. Macario and Miles Guerrero are also into the second round after beating Arago and Hannah Choi, 21-18, 21-15.

In the B women’s singles, Mae Ito is in the third round after vanquishing Christy Villaflor, 21-14, 21-16. The latter earlier defeated Miles Guerrero, 21-16, 13-21, 21-19. Fernandez also won her debut in the division after an easy 21-14, 21-15 triumph over Lucella Lampera. Malou Malasarte also nipped Houck, 21-16, 13-21, 21-19. Then in the loser’s bracket, Houk eliminated Lampera, 13-21, 21-16, 21-19.

In the B mixed doubles, Cris Hilario and Fernandez are safely into the third round after beating Anneth Ta and Alvin Alvarez, 14-21, 21-11, 21-10. Ta and Alvarez got out of the first round after winning over Leng Peraja and Eric Pena, 21-17, 21-16. Also advancing to the second round was the pairing of Malasarte and Hajin Oh after whipping Dez Nikomedes and Lampera, 21-4, 21-19.

Lance Gallardo and Choi also won after beating Gabriel and Miles Guerrero, 21-6, 21-8. The latter earlier beat Eydie Uy and Shirley Kim, 21-5, 21-5. Also winners were Thomas Lim and Serrano after they defeated Houk and Allan Cruz, 21-20, 18-21, 21-15. Results of other divisions will be updated next week.

Games in the TakeCare Insurance Company, Inc.-sponsored tournament will continue over the weekend at the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium.