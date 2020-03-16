Naval Base Guam implements touchless ID policy at entry control points

By
|
Posted on Mar 17 2020

Tag: ,
SANTA RITA, Guam—To ensure the safety and health of all those who access U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) and Naval Security Forces, a new policy has been implemented effective immediately for all those entering all NBG installations to hold up their ID cards for the gate guards to be scanned.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

The sentry will direct the driver of the vehicle to collect all identification card/access credentials of all in the vehicle.

The sentry will direct the driver of the vehicle to extend his/her identification card/access.

The sentry will observe the picture matches the driver of the vehicle, observe the identification access credential has not expired and observe the identification card/access credential for any evidence of tampering.

The sentry will also direct the driver to flip his/her identification.

The same steps will be executed for all other occupants in the vehicle.

The touchless ID policy is an effort to minimize the exposure and spread of germs to both security members and drivers. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

