CNMI Judiciary closed March 17-19
Due to the threat and preparedness assessments for COVID-19, the CNMI Judiciary will be closed from Tuesday, March 17 to Thursday, March 19, 2020. Also, starting March 20, 2020, the Judiciary will be closed every Friday due to austerity measures.
Exemptions to the closure will include emergency hearings and other matters addressing critical services. An order will be issued at a later time.
For more information or questions, please contact the following individuals:
Gretchen A. Smith, Esq.
Clerk of Court
CNMI SUPREME COURT
Telephone: (670) 236-9715
Cellular: (670) 788-4363
Email: gretchen.smith@nmijudiciary.com
Patrick V. Diaz
Clerk of Court
CNMI SUPERIOR COURT Telephone: (670) 235-5248
Cellular: (670) 783-8417
Email: patrick.diaz@nmijudiciary.com. (PR)