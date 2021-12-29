NAVFAC congratulates Engineers of the Year in Pacific

Share











JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM—Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command congratulates the 2022 civilian and military engineers of the year in the Pacific area of operations.

The 15 winners representing NAVFAC Pacific, Far East, Hawaii, Marianas, Northwest, Southwest, Officer in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas, and OICC China Lake include: Layne Hazama, civilian engineer of the year from NAVFAC Pacific; John Braaten, civilian engineer of the year from NAVFAC Far East; Lt. Raymond Bendt, military engineer of the year from NAVFAC Far East; Toshihide Kakiuchi, host-nation engineer of the year from NAVFAC Far East; Wyatt Hue, civilian engineer of the year from NAVFAC Hawaii; Lt. Cmdr. John Daly, military engineer of the year from NAVFAC Hawaii; Amor Alves, civilian engineer of the year from NAVFAC Marianas; Trevor Lunceford, civilian engineer of the year from NAVFAC Northwest; Lt. Craig Mauss, military engineer of the year from NAVFAC Northwest; Jacqueline Oravitz, civilian engineer of the year from NAVFAC Southwest; Lt. Cmdr. Carl Chase, military engineer of the year from NAVFAC Southwest; Suzanne Duffy, designer of the year from NAVFAC Southwest; Peter Ridilla, civilian engineer from OICC MCM; Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Lewis, military engineer from OICC MCM; and Cmdr. Kyle Krass from OICC CL.

“Please join me in congratulating the NAVFAC Pacific area of operations awardees for their continued contributions to the NAVFAC engineering community,” said NAVFAC Pacific commander Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey. “Each year we receive an impressive selection of nominees and this year was no exception. I would like to extend my personal job well done to each awardee for this impressive recognition.”

These employees were selected based on education, professional registration, continuing education, professional and technical society activities, National Society of Professional Engineers involvement, awards and honors, civic and humanitarian activities and engineering achievements.

“Our NAVFAC military and civilian engineers of the year were instrumental in advancing engineering innovation and improving our Department of Defense facilities capabilities in the Pacific,” said NAVFAC Pacific Design and Construction Business Line manager and chief engineer Marc Wong. (USN)