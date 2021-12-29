‘Finance still awaiting House’s action on resolution for retirees’ bonuses’

Atalig says Senate legal counsel’s opinion is ‘spot on’
By
|
Posted on Dec 30 2021

Tag:
Share

Finance Secretary David DLG. Atalig said Tuesday night that they are still waiting for the House of Representatives to pass the Senate joint resolution in order for government retirees to get their $500 bonuses.

In response to Saipan Tribune’s inquiry, Atalig stressed that they are not requesting for additional budget or to increase the fiscal year 2022 budget for the retirement bonuses.

“We are simply asking for a resolution to allow Gov. Ralph DLG Torres to reprogram within the Executive Branch $1.3 million to pay the retirees’ bonuses,” he said.

Last Dec. 15, the Senate unanimously adopted a joint resolution approving Torres’ request to the Legislature to create a new program and business unit for the $500 retiree bonuses. Senators approved Torres’ request to reprogram $1.3 million from the general fund for the payment of the retirees’ bonuses.

Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian), author of the Senate Joint Resolution 22-05, said they agreed with the importance of expeditiously entertaining Torres’ request in support of the retirees.

Last Dec. 20, House Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan) announced that he would like to keep SJR 22-05 on the agenda for further review.

Villagomez made the decision after Vice Speaker Blas Jonathan T. Attao (R-Saipan) raised some issues and underscored the need for more information from the Department of Finance and the administration.

Attao pointed out that any distribution of funds should begin in the House and any action that has to do with revenues that’s moving from the Senate is deemed illegal under the CNMI Constitution.

In addition to that, he said, Torres’ letter to Villagomez and Hofschneider had reflected that specific accounts be utilized, which is the discretionary account for the governor, lieutenant governor and other accounts within the Department of Finance shall be reprogrammed.

“Unfortunately, those documents were not provided to us,” said Attao as he also discussed other reasons to get more information from Finance.

But Atalig said Tuesday that it seems that there needs to be clarification on why Torres requested for a joint resolution.

Atalig said that, according to Attorney General Edward Manibusan, there is no business unit or retirement bonus program in the current budget act, therefore they needed a joint legislative resolution. He said the governor does have reprogramming authority but, without a line item or funded program, they need this joint resolution.

Atalig said funding has already been identified for this purpose.

He said that, as of Tuesday, they have never received anything from Attao.

Atalig pointed out that Senate legal counsel Antonette R. Villagomez’s legal analysis on the matter is “spot on.”

Last Dec. 20, Antonette Villagomez stated that the Senate has a constitutional authority to introduce and adopt SJR 22-05. Antonette Villagomez issued the opinion at the request of Hofschneider as questions have been raised whether the Senate had the constitutional authority to introduce the joint resolution and adopt it.

Villagomez concluded that pursuant to the Senate’s constitutional authority under NMI Constitution Article 2 and its 22nd Official Rules of Procedure, the Senate properly introduced and adopted SJR 22-05 last Dec. 15 by a unanimous decision.

The legal counsel said the Senate’s previous introduction and adoption of Senate Joint Resolution 19-04 and the House of Representatives’ adoption of that same resolution is clear precedence that the Senate is constitutionally and statutorily authorized to introduce and adopt a Senate joint resolution pursuant to the Commonwealth Code.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

House pays tribute to Ogumoro for 50 yrs. of service

Posted On Dec 28 2021
, By
0

Torres says if House cares for retirees, they should act on resolution for $500 bonuses

Posted On Dec 24 2021
, By
0

House passes resolutions honoring Kara, Arago

Posted On Dec 23 2021
, By
0

House did not act on Senate resolution to approve Torres’ request for $500 bonuses for gov’t retirees

Posted On Dec 21 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Is the CNMI government doing enough to inform people about any changes to its COVID-19 protocols?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Guam Shoreline Atlas study to support coastal preservation efforts

Posted On Dec 23 2021

Precinct 2 sets yearend village cleanup

Posted On Dec 16 2021

Improving air quality in the CNMI

Posted On Dec 02 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 30, 2021

Posted On Dec 30 2021

CUC ADVISORIES - December 28, 2021

Posted On Dec 28 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 14, 2021

Posted On Dec 14 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

December 30, 2021, 7:18 AM
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
26°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:43 AM
sunset: 5:57 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune