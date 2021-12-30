New 0.75M-gallon San Vicente water tank now in use

Share











The new 0.75-million-gallon pre-stressed concrete San Vicente water tank was commissioned and placed into service yesterday, according to a Commonwealth Utilities Corp. news release.

The news release said this new water tank will provide more reliable 24-hour water services to the following areas: San Vicente, Upper Dandan Homestead, Naftan, and Obyan.

As part of yesterday’s commissioning process, CUC made adjustments to the tank’s new pressure sustaining valve to help pressurize the higher elevations in the San Vicente (near Standford). The areas served may experience intermittent services over the next 24-hours as CUC makes the adjustments to the water distribution system.

“It’s a great project that is now completed as it will bring improvements to the CUC water system and improved water services to the consumers in this tank service area,” said CUC executive director Gary Camacho.

This project is the third pre-stressed concrete water tank constructed and funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, with the Papago water tank being the first, then the As Terlaje water tank and now the new San Vicente water tank.

“Additionally, as part of CUC’s resiliency program, CUC is working on the designs for the construction of three new pre-stressed concrete water tanks for the Kagman, Dandan and Tinian service areas. These new water tanks are funded through the Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Relief,” Camacho added.

For more information, contact the CUC Hotline (664-4282) or monitor its Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)