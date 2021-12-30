Statement on Super Typhoon Rai (Odette)

Editor’s Note: The author issued the following video message on the Philippines’ Super Typhoon Rai (Odette):

The destruction that Typhoon Odette, also known as Super Typhoon Rai, has brought upon the Philippines, is devastating. My deepest prayers and condolences go out to our brothers and sisters in the Philippines, who have dealt with the unimaginable in the past few weeks.

I also send my deepest prayers to our kababayans on-island who have family in the Philippines facing the aftermath of this disaster.

Typhoon Odette has brought extreme loss. Dealing with natural disasters is something that we, as a Commonwealth, have dealt with time and time again. With the same sentiment of togetherness that has navigated our way to recovery, on behalf of myself, my family, and the entire Commonwealth, we send our prayers and condolences to all who have been affected by Typhoon Odette.
 
The full video message may be found at the following link: https://fb.watch/acUtGMDffy/

* * *

Ralph DLG Torres is the governor of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

RALPH DLG TORRES Special to the Saipan Tribune

