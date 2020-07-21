New dates for community-based COVID-19 testing

Share







The Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. would like to provide the following updates for the CNMI Community-Based COVID-19 Testing Initiative:

A new weekly schedule with times and locations will be updated every Friday until Augu. 14, 2020

There are workstations available at Kagman Community Center and Kanoa Resort for community members who have not registered. Note that even though you register at the site, your testing date will be based on the next available slot. For businesses with 50 or more employees and for all government agencies, call 287-0046/287-1089/287-0489 for information on group registrations.

People who were previously tested through the Community-Based COVID-19 Testing Initiative are not able to register for testing at this time.

Steps to follow

1. People interested in being tested for COVID-19, can register online or by phone.

• The registration portal for all islands will be using the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force site at www.governor.gov.mp/covid-19/testing. Or call 287-0046 / 287-1089 / 287-0489

• People who were previously tested through the Community-Based COVID-19 Testing Initiative are not able to register for testing at this time.

•

2. Write down your Confirmation ID.

• Your Confirmation ID will be provided to you after you register. TIP: Your confirmation ID is unique to you. It cannot be shared or transferred.

• Use an email address that you have access to when you register online. Your Confirmation ID will be sent to your email. TIP: Check your spam/junk folder

• If you want to register over the phone, your Confirmation ID will be given to you by a CHCC COVID-19 Info Line representative.

•

3. Prepare for your appointment.

• Bring your Confirmation ID provided to you after registration. Your Confirmation ID is required at your appointment.

• Wear a face covering throughout the appointment

•

4. Visit your testing site.

5. Self-quarantine while you wait for your results.

6. Wait at least 72 hours from the specimen collection appointment for your results.

• Register at www.cnmicovidresults.com

• Sign in and search for your result using your confirmation ID

• Save or print a hard copy of your results immediately. Results will only be

• available on this site for a timeframe of two weeks.

Community testing for COVID-19 is not mandatory. It is another surveillance tool to help the task force and CHCC detect and contain the SARS-COV2 virus, the virus that causes COVID- 19. Community testing may also help us understand how widespread the virus is in the community.

At this time, community testing for COVID-19 involves inserting a long swab (like a Q-tip) into the cavity between the nose and mouth. This might be more uncomfortable for some people. Getting tested for COVID-19 does not improve response to the illness, nor does it reduce the risk of contracting or transmitting the disease. Our goal is to provide results as quickly as possible within a reasonable time-frame. People who are tested and have a negative result are still vulnerable to the virus.

Community testing will help us to identify people who may be infected with the virus, especially those who may be pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic, so we can direct these people to the appropriate care, contain the virus, and prevent its spread using tools such as quarantine, isolation, and contact tracing.

Should you test positive for SARS-Cov2, the virus which causes COVID-19, a CNMI health representative will meet with you to help you understand your infection risk. You’ll be ordered to isolate at the designated isolation site to protect others around you. You will be connected to affordable medical treatment if needed, regardless of income or immigration status.

Anyone you have been in close contact with can also access help if you’ve been exposed to the virus. Your information and the information of your close contacts will not be shared.

As a reminder, it is essential for everyone in the community to continue to practice good hand- hygiene, wear a face-covering, social distancing, and limit time spent in public places as much as possible. (PR)