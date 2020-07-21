CNMI Labor clarifies PSS earnings reporting method

By
|
Posted on Jul 22 2020

Tag:
Share

The CNMI Department of Labor would like to clarify circulating information regarding the method to which certain Public School System employees report earnings for their Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation claims.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor – Employment and Training Administration, PSS’ 190-day contract employees who received lump sum payments for less than their customary “summer pay” may be eligible for PUA/FPUC benefits, provided that those payment amounts fall below a monetary threshold.

The application of a $150 earnings disregard based on Hawaii unemployment insurance law automatically caps the CNMI’s monetary threshold amount at $494. Claimants who report earnings below the cap will be qualified for benefits for that particular week; conversely, claimants who report earnings above the cap will be ineligible for benefits for that particular week.

USDOL-ETA has established that PSS’ 190-day contract employees must report their lump sum payment earnings on a weekly, rather than one-time basis. PSS has established June 16, 2020, to Aug. 26, 2020, as the date range for all summer pay remunerations. Since there are roughly 11 weeks from June 16, 2020, to Aug. 26, 2020, 190-day contract employees must break down their one-time payment into 11 increments.

Example 1: $3,000 divided by 11 weeks equals $272.72 (3000/11 = 272.72). In this example, the amount of $272.72 should be reported as weekly earnings. This claimant would be eligible for benefits because the weekly reported amount of $272.72 is less than the CNMI’s monetary threshold amount of $494.

Example 2: $6,000 divided by 11 weeks equals $545.45 (5000/11 = 545.45). In this example, the amount of $545.45 should be reported as weekly earnings. This claimant would be ineligible for benefits because the weekly reported amount of $545.45 is more than CNMI’s monetary threshold amount of $494.

Important note

All PUA/FPUC claims are processed on an individual case-by-case basis. The information contained in this press release may be subject to change upon further guidance from USDOL-ETA.

CNMI DOL would like to remind the public that all information regarding its programs and unemployment assistance is vetted for accuracy before transmittal to the CNMI Office of the Governor.

Please continue to follow updates from CNMI DOL through local media partners and through the CNMI Office of the Governor’s Facebook page and website at www.governor.gov.mp. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

PSS online registration now open

Posted On Jul 13 2020
, By
0

PSS commemorates eight years of EdTech

Posted On Jul 10 2020
, By
0

TRAC, PSS to work on school tri events

Posted On Jul 09 2020
, By
0

Tang OK’d to handle PSS suit

Posted On Jul 09 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

July 2020

TAGA Plus

April - June 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 21, 2020

Posted On Jul 21 2020

Community Briefs - July 15, 2020

Posted On Jul 15 2020

Community Briefs - July 3, 2020

Posted On Jul 03 2020

Life and Style

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

July 23, 2020, 1:54 AM
Clear
Clear
28°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 85%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:57 AM
sunset: 6:50 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune