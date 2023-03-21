New expiry date for Medicaid Card

By
|
Posted on Mar 22 2023
Do you currently possess a Medicaid Card expired since March 18, 2020? If so, you now have a new expiration date.

On Aug. 5, 2020, the Commonwealth Medicaid Agency notified all Medicaid providers and beneficiaries that benefits will be automatically renewed until the end of the Public Health Emergency (Sec. 6008_USPL116-127). This provision was revised in the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2023 (Sec. 5131_USPL117-328) and gives state agencies flexibility in redetermining eligibility.

As approved by the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, a Continuous Coverage Unwinding Timeline provides a definite date for all members affected. The new expiration dates will give members ample time to complete the renewal process and/or transition to other insurance options. Refer to Continuous Coverage Info-Sheet & Unwinding Timeline for details.

Medicaid will not be redistributing new cards to reflect the new expiration dates. You may submit your application for redetermination earlier than the new expiration date to receive an updated card.

This does not apply to members covered under the Presumptive Eligibility group. Presumptive Eligibility benefits end on May 11, 2023, therefore, you must submit a full Medicaid application and supporting documents to continue your coverage.

All individuals who apply for Medicaid must be a U.S. citizen, U.S. national, Freely Associated States citizens or a qualified alien who meets the immigration status to be eligible for benefits and must be a resident of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

For more information, contact or visit our office locations at:

Saipan

Capitol Hill, Gov’t. Bldg. 1252

Tel: (670) 664-4880/4882

Office Hours: Monday to Thursdays – 7:30am to 1pmpm (Closed on Fridays)

Tinian

Tinian Health Center

Tel: (670) 433-9263/9233

Office Hours: Monday to Friday – 7:30am to 4:30pm

Rota

Rota Health Center

Tel: (670) 532-9461/62

Office Hours: Monday to Friday – 7:30am to 4:30pm

You may send an email to info@cnmimedicaid.org for more information.

Application forms are available at: medicaid.cnmi.mp (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
