COMMUNITY BRIEFS – March 22, 2023

By
|
Posted on Mar 22 2023
Share

Time to write!

Come to the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 10am to 12pm for our monthly write-in. This is an opportunity to write with others, side-by-side, in parallel inspiration and encouragement. Write your journal. Write your family history. Write your stories novels, poems, or letters. There is no better way to leave a legacy of your experiences and life stories than through writing them down for future generations. Bring your notebooks and pens, or laptop or other writing device and write with us. (PR)

Power service interruption in Kagman III

There will be a scheduled power service interruption on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Kagman III, from 9am to 1pm, in order for line crew of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. to replace two defective primary power poles along Pipinu Ct., across the Marine Beach Pavilions. No water well(s), wastewater facility, or traffic lights will be affected. (PR)

Women’s WELLNESS Summit  on March 31

The 9th Annual Women’s WELLNESS Summit will take place on Friday, March 31, 2023, from 7:30am to 4:30pm at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center.

The summit is co-sponsored by the CNMI Women’s Association and Women’s Affairs Office under the Office of the Governor, in collaboration with community partners from both public and private sectors.

This year’s theme is “WELLNESS: Women Entrepreneurs Leading Life & Nourishing Economic Sustainable Solutions.”

This summit is part of the 2023 CNMI Women’s Month Celebration and is slated as part of the events celebrating and promoting women of the CNMI throughout the year.

The panel discussions planned will focus on women for economy, women for health, women for culture, and women for peace.

Interested attendees are encouraged to register. For more information on the summit, email cnmiwomen@gmail.com/cwa.doiginoef@gmail.com or call (670) 233-8978/9411. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you agree with Gov. Arnold I. Palacios’ plan to pivot the CNMI’s tourism industry away from its reliance on the China market?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 20, 2023

Posted On Mar 20 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 10, 2023

Posted On Mar 15 2023
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 15, 2023

Posted On Mar 15 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

March 22, 2023, 6:47 AM
Rain
Rain
24°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 97%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:19 AM
sunset: 6:28 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune