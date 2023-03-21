COMMUNITY BRIEFS – March 22, 2023

Share











Time to write!

Come to the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 10am to 12pm for our monthly write-in. This is an opportunity to write with others, side-by-side, in parallel inspiration and encouragement. Write your journal. Write your family history. Write your stories novels, poems, or letters. There is no better way to leave a legacy of your experiences and life stories than through writing them down for future generations. Bring your notebooks and pens, or laptop or other writing device and write with us. (PR)

Power service interruption in Kagman III

There will be a scheduled power service interruption on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Kagman III, from 9am to 1pm, in order for line crew of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. to replace two defective primary power poles along Pipinu Ct., across the Marine Beach Pavilions. No water well(s), wastewater facility, or traffic lights will be affected. (PR)

Women’s WELLNESS Summit on March 31

The 9th Annual Women’s WELLNESS Summit will take place on Friday, March 31, 2023, from 7:30am to 4:30pm at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center.

The summit is co-sponsored by the CNMI Women’s Association and Women’s Affairs Office under the Office of the Governor, in collaboration with community partners from both public and private sectors.

This year’s theme is “WELLNESS: Women Entrepreneurs Leading Life & Nourishing Economic Sustainable Solutions.”

This summit is part of the 2023 CNMI Women’s Month Celebration and is slated as part of the events celebrating and promoting women of the CNMI throughout the year.

The panel discussions planned will focus on women for economy, women for health, women for culture, and women for peace.

Interested attendees are encouraged to register. For more information on the summit, email cnmiwomen@gmail.com/cwa.doiginoef@gmail.com or call (670) 233-8978/9411. (PR)