New fitness group offers Zumba, HIIT classes

Posted on Nov 03 2020
Participants in the M2 Fitness class pose for a photo after their session at the TSL Sports Complex. (Contributed Photo)

Come one, come all.

M2 Fitness welcomes everyone, regardless of their fitness level, to their regular workout classes at the TSL Sports Complex from Monday to Saturday. Mary Grace Bautista holds Zumba sessions every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, while her co-licensed instructor Mishael Pelicano conducts high-intensity interval training classes on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

“Our classes have ‘no judgement zone.’ It’s okay if you don’t have the rhythm. It’s not about being the best dancer or being fit, it’s about having a good time, being yourself, and enjoying every step,” Bautista said.

Bautista added that M2 Fitness is relatively a new group, as she and Pelicano just started holding classes in August this year, but both are no strangers to fitness training as they are licensed to teach Zumba and HIITS lessons. Pelicano completed a STRONG by Zumba instructor training course and is licensed by SNYC Network, while Bautista is licensed by Zumba International Network.

The two instructors said they thought about putting up a group to hold classes for more people.

“Exercising with a group is even more energizing and fun,” Pelicano said.

“You feel connected to each other in a class. The connection is the energy we create when you come to the class, enjoy yourself, and let the music do the rest,” Bautista said.

When they started their classes at the Minatchom Atdao Pavilion, Bautista and Pelicano drew only 10 participants. Today, more than 50 people are attending M2 Fitness’ classes with a lot of regulars, as they are getting their rhythm through the guidance of the two instructors. In her HIIT classes, Pelicano explained that routines like squats, lunges, burpees jacks, and push up challenge maybe tough, but with proper guidance and motivation, the participants, both men and women, are able to perform the drills.

The classes are free, but Bautista and Pelicano more than welcome kind words and testimonials from their students.

Desolee Calayo, one of the participants in the M2 Fitness classes, commented how she started to feel stronger in just 15 days of attending the program. Others took note of their improved stamina and endurance.

“When you see significant changes and good results from them, it’s a big compliment for us. “When you see their smiles before, during, and after the workout, it motivates us coaches to keep going,” Bautista said.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
