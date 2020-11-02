Sablan, Alvarez top MRA races

Big Boy ATV class rider Henry Camacho Sr. jumps over a hill during a Marianas Racing Association mini tournament last Sunday at the Kan Pacific grounds. (Joseph Chin)

Inspired by their latest acquisition of a permanent racetrack, Marianas Racing Association officials Steve Sablan and Cuki Alvarez led the winners list in a mini tournament held last Sunday at the Kan Pacific grounds.

Sablan and Alvarez, who led MRA’s successful bid to reclaim the former Cowtown Raceway for the establishment of the Marianas Motocross Park last week, topped the veterans over 45 and expert open classes, respectively.

Veteran class riders head out to the course. (Joseph Chin)

Sablan, the MRA president, defeated 10 other dirt bike riders in his division, including Alvarez, who finished second in the race. Melvin Cepeda rounded out the Top 3, while other finishers were Charles Cepeda, Boss Alvarez, Glenn Pangelinan, Dave Celis, Julian Salalila, Dave Burger, Edsel Mendoza, and Ray Yumul.

After his runner-up honors in the veterans class, Alvarez, the MRA vice president competed in the experts open division and prevailed over his son Shane Alvarez and seven other riders. Ellery Cruz was ranked third and was followed by Angelo Hernaez, Alverick Alvarez, Franklin Santos, Patrick Togawa, and Champi Anza.

Spectators watch Cuki Alvarez bar-hop during one of the Marianas Racing Association races last Sunday at the Kan Pacific grounds. (Joseph Chin)

Meanwhile, other first place finishers in the race sponsored by Pacific Trading Co., IT&E, 4 Ever CNMI, YCO True Value, and Matson, were Corey Pangelinan, Henry Camacho Sr., Efrain Taimanao, and Jonoah Santos.

Santos won in the peewees class, edging Keenon Togawa and Harley MacKenzie Susulin, while Taimanao won the minis I/II after prevailing over Michael Camacho and Mari Alvarez.

Young riders get ready at the starting line. (Joseph Chin)

Henry Camacho Sr. ruled the Big Boy ATV division after outclassing Ton Basa and Zack Sakamoto, while Corey Pangelinan triumphed in the novice 125/250 class, downing Gino Dela Cruz and Vince Torres.

Last Sunday’s races came less than a week after the Marpi property where the Cowtown Raceway used to be located was signed over to MRA via memorandum of understanding with the CNMI government, through the Department of Public Lands and Department of Community and Cultural Affairs.

Riders carve a tricky part of the course. 9Joseph Chin)

MRA will need months to clear the former racetrack and relayout courses so it will continue to hold weekly races at the Kan Pacific grounds. The public is invited to watch the races, which usually take place in the afternoon.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

