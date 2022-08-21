New law adds $250K more to Tinian Mayor’s operations, TCGCC personnel

Share











Gov. Ralph DLG Torres signed last week a local bill that provides a $250,000 supplemental appropriation to the Tinian and Aguiguan municipal government for fiscal year 2022, with the money coming from the casino license fee paid by Bridge Investment Group.

Torres informed Tinian and Aguiguan Legislative Delegation chair Sen. Francisco Q. Cruz (R-Tinian) and House of Representatives Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan) that House Local Bill 22-36, D1, is now Tinian Local Law 2-09.

Rep. Patrick H. San Nicolas (R-Tinian) introduced the bill last June 13. The Tinian and Aguiguan Legislative Delegation passed the bill last July 21.

Under the legislation, $200,000 is appropriated for the Tinian Casino Gaming Control Commission’s personnel, and $50,000 for the operations (discretionary account) of the Tinian mayor.

San Nicolas stated in the bill that pursuant to a Tinian local law, in the event that the municipal treasurer determines that the estimated local revenues collected will increase by $100,000 or more of the projected or estimated revenue, the municipal treasurer shall transmit within 15 calendar days a special budget message to the Tinian Mayor’s Office, the chairman of the Tinian delegation, and the chairman of the Tinian Municipal Council proposing to increase the reserve of the fiscal year or provide additional budget authority for the fiscal year.

San Nicolas said any increases in revenues shall be held in reserve, unless appropriated by the Tinian delegation.

He said the Tinian delegation finds that the Tinian Municipal Council transmitted a letter dated June 6, 2022, to Tinian and Aguiguan Mayor Edwin P. Aldan, the Tinian delegation chairman, and Tinian Municipal Council chairman identifying supplemental local revenues in the amount of $250,000 in casino license fee that is available for appropriation.

The chairman of the TCGCC shall be the expenditure authority of the $200,000 appropriated to the Commissioners Division and the Enforcement Division of the TCGCC.

The Mayor of Tinian and Aquiguan shall be the expenditure authority for the $50,000 appropriated to the Office of Mayor of Tinian and Aguiguan.

Last May, Torres enacted a bill that seeks limited appropriations in the amount of $254,500 for the personnel and operations of the TCGCC for fiscal year 2022.

Under the bill, $185,706 is appropriated for the personnel and operations of the TCGCC-Commission Division and the Division of Enforcement-Administration beginning July 1, 2022, and ending on Oct. 1, 2022.

The amount of $68,794 is appropriated and carried forward to fund the personnel and operation of TCGCC Commission Division and Division of Enforcement-Administration in fiscal year 2022.