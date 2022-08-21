CHCC certifies school staff in suicide intervention training

Share











The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s Community Guidance Center certified 10 individuals in Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training on Aug. 3 and 4, 2022, on Saipan.

ASIST is an evidence-based suicide intervention training program that provides participants with the skills necessary to connect, understand, and assist persons who may have thoughts or are at risk for suicide.

The two-day workshop included staff members from Agape Christian School.

“This training is beneficial because it opens the door for people to take this opportunity to prevent the worst thing that could happen to their family, friends, neighbors, coworkers, or anyone they encounter,” said Fritz Gerald J. Trinidad, Agape Christian School elementary teacher. “After going through this training, I find it important how we should use our words carefully and how we should immediately think of the safety of the people going through suicidal thoughts. Just simply having someone there to care, to listen, and to respond properly can lessen the chances of losing someone.”

Since 2018, CGC has certified 499 individuals in ASIST in the CNMI: 422 from Saipan and 77 from Rota. Plans to offer the training in Tinian are in progress.

Fred Fatialofa from CGC facilitated the workshop. For more information on ASIST, visit www.livingworks.net, or call the CNMI Suicide Prevention Program at (670) 664-LIVE (5483). (CHCC)