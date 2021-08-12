TOGETHER, WE CAN

New QC Program is key to attracting investors to the Marianas

By
|
Posted on Aug 13 2021

Tag: ,
Share

When the CNMI House and Senate unanimously passed House Bill 22-21, transforming the Commonwealth Development Authority into the Commonwealth Economic Development Authority, the Marianas created a centralized agency that would take the lead in conducting proactive outreach and promotion of our islands as premier locations for investments.

Under the new law, CEDA was given tools to perform its mandate, one of which is the implementation of the Qualifying Certificate Program. Our last QC Program was formulated in 2000, and the last application made was in 2017 with only three applicants in the last five years. These numbers are telling us that the 21-year-old program must adapt to the current market conditions and make the Marianas more attractive to prospective investors.

The Governor’s Council of Economic Advisers has suggested amendments to the QC Program and is pleased that these changes are strongly considered with the House’s passage of the Investment Incentive Act of 2021. Also known as House Bill 22-70 and authored by Rep. Angel Demapan (R-Saipan), the proposal would reform the Investment Incentive Act of 2000. One provision on the bill would require CEDA to create a targeted industry listing or determine the industries eligible to apply for the QC Program in line with the five-year economic development goals of the Marianas.

The Investment Incentive Act of 2000 listed “areas” (e.g. water parks, theme parks) of businesses eligible for the QC Program. Two decades later, a majority of them (e.g. aquarium, dinner theater) are now deemed unviable in the Marianas.

The Investment Incentive Act of 2021 calls for the implementation of the North American Industry Classification System in identifying the targeted industry listing (e.g. Accommodations and Food Services, Information, Construction, Utilities, Finance and Insurance, Agriculture).

The new QC Program also contains critical provisions for the incentives we could offer to companies that are interested in investing or expanding their businesses here. Providing typical tax relief and abatements would not be enough to lure investors. To make the Marianas more competitive in the market, CEDA is tasked to formulate and implement the CNMI Strategic Investment Program.

The plan will include identifying feasible locations for development, along with the economic potential of the investment. It will also provide pre-approved tax incentives, and permitting authorizations for the project. Once the land to be developed has been identified and pre-approved for development, CEDA would go out in the market and solicit proposals from investors to implement the planned development.

The proposed Investment Incentive Act of 2021 has safeguards in place for vetting legitimate investors, as CEDA will be authorized to charge non-refundable due diligence and compliance fees for companies applying for the QC Program.

Another critical component of House Bill 22-70 is the establishment of economic development zones. Each of the islands has unique opportunities to offer investors. Development should not be limited to Saipan and must be extended to Rota and Tinian as well.

With the support of our lawmakers and other stakeholders, CEDA will have the necessary tools to do its job and push for economic diversification in The Marianas.

For more information, visit the GCEA at cnmieconomy.com, on Facebook and Instagram (@cnmigov.economy), or contact them at gceacnmi@gmail.com.

***
Mike Sablan is vice president of Triple J Enterprises, Inc. and chairperson of the Domestic Policy and Recovery Committee of the Governor’s Council of Economic Advisers. As an advisory council for Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, the GCEA’s mission is to improve the quality of life in the Marianas for all residents.

MIKE SABLAN

Related Posts

0

Let’s get vaccinated so we can get our schools reopened safely

Posted On Aug 06 2021
, By
0

Dreaming and fulfilling one’s life goals: Kim Hong-bin and Archbishop Flores

Posted On Aug 03 2021
, By
0

Complete streets will improve safety and ease of travel in the Marianas

Posted On Aug 02 2021
, By
hood
0

New owner wants to bring Hillblom’s ‘mansion’ back to life

Posted On Jul 27 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

August 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Youth takes charge: Youth Congress backs plastic bag ban

Posted On Aug 12 2021

UOG study explores traits that make coral species resilient to climate change

Posted On Aug 12 2021

Be an Eco Helper!

Posted On Aug 05 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 10, 2021

Posted On Aug 11 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 10, 2021

Posted On Aug 10 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 4, 2021

Posted On Aug 04 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

August 13, 2021, 12:15 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
32°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 11
sunrise: 6:02 AM
sunset: 6:42 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune