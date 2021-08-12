Tropical depression still moving toward Marianas

Share











Although Tropical Depression 16W continues in the direction of the Marianas, the system looks to be weakening.

According to the National Weather Service in Guam, as of yesterday, maximum sustained winds from Tropical Depression 16W have decreased to 30 mph.

Tropical Depression 16W is expected to have small fluctuations in intensity, possibly increasing back to 35 mph today before weakening again over the weekend.

The latest intensity forecasts keep 16W a tropical depression through the weekend.

The center of Tropical Depression 16W was last located near latitude 12.1 degrees north and longitude 173.5 degrees east. The system continued to move west at 12 mph and is expected to maintain this westward motion the next several days.

At its current speed, Tropical Depression 16W is expected to pass just north of the Marshall Islands by Friday through Saturday.