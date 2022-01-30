New services for United’s Guam-Honolulu travelers

By
|
Posted on Jan 31 2022
Share

"

GUAM—United Airlines had announced exciting updates to its Guam-Honolulu service: the introduction of United Premium Plus, the airline’s premium economy experience, and the return of its complimentary Economy Class inflight meal service, both which became effective last Jan. 4, 2022.

Sam Shinohara, United’s managing director of Airport Operations for Asia-Pacific said, “Introducing both United Premium Plus and the complimentary Economy Class meal service gives our customers in Guam more perks when traveling to Honolulu on United. Our customers are at the core of everything we do, and we hope the addition of these amenities will make their travels even more enjoyable.”

United Premium Plus is United’s premium economy experience and is now available on flights between Guam and Honolulu. Customers traveling in United Premium Plus will enjoy an elevated travel experience: Premier Access check-in, complimentary standard checked bags, and priority boarding.

From Guam to Honolulu, customers can now select from four classes of service aboard the 350-seat Boeing 777-300ER with all aisle-access seats in United Business (60 seats), United Premium Plus (24 seats), United Economy Plus (62 seats), and United Economy (204 seats).

United Premium Plus customers can expect their onboard experience to be enhanced and enjoy a more spacious seat equipped with a leg rest with extra legroom, elbow room, and greater reclining capability. A welcome meal, mid-flight snacks, and a pre-arrival dining service complement the travel experience. Beer, wine, liquor, and non-alcoholic beverages will also be complimentary in United Premium Plus. Seats are equipped with individual power and USB outlets, dedicated overhead bins, and extra storage for customers to keep devices at hand throughout their entire flight.

United is also reintroducing the complimentary inflight meal service in the Economy cabin. United offers a continental breakfast on flights from Guam to Honolulu and a light lunch from Honolulu to Guam.

Customers can book their flights through united.com, local travel agents, or United’s City Ticket Office in Tiyan. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Have you had a booster shot yet of the COVID-19 vaccine?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022
environment

G3 Conservation Corps seeking applicants for 2nd cohort

Posted On Jan 13 2022

4 New Year’s resolutions for a healthier environment in 2022

Posted On Jan 06 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 27, 2022

Posted On Jan 27 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – January 20, 2022

Posted On Jan 20 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 14, 2022

Posted On Jan 14 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

January 31, 2022, 6:09 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
25°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:46 AM
sunset: 6:14 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune