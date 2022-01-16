New Year, new me, and all that jazz

The world is getting noisier by the minute. People are chirping from all directions.
Amid the chaos, what this reminds me of is the old sentiment, “Those who shout the loudest aren’t always the most knowledgeable.”

Interestingly, you’ll find this rings true across all domains – and you don’t have to look very far to see that.

Self-proclaimed fitness experts who casually toss out advice on Instagram are a dime a dozen. But that’s neither here nor there.

I’m at a point now where I don’t get into poisonous debates about the nuances of training, so it’s actually amusing to me there are still people out there perpetuating nonsense.

Main point here is to address the perception many of you carry about fatigue and exhaustion.

That somehow they lead to faster and better outcomes. You can manipulate certain variables in your training in an attempt to force feed results all you want, but the harsh reality is you have to give yourself room to recover.

Effectively, that is the period where you allow the physiological adaptations to take course. This is where smart programming comes into play, but that’s for a later discussion.

Some of you productivity junkies who are callous will likely misinterpret this.

I’m not saying don’t train hard. No one in their right mind thinks they can make gains with very little effort. But you have to be disciplined on several fronts, and that includes knowing when to press on the brakes before the stop sign. Not after

2022
I feel most have a clear understanding of this, but it’s worth mentioning. For those of you who have recently hired a professional or are still deliberating, please know that it’s a two-way street.
Trainers and coaches provide a service. And under this umbrella, there must be dialogue. The difference between consistent exchange and a modicum of it is day and knight. We’re not Gandalf the Grey who can magically erase your unique hurdles and give you a shredded midsection in a jiffy.

Dre De Los Santos

