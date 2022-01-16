Latte Built starts 3 challenges for a ‘NEW ME’

Latte Built Gym Saipan owner and professional trainer Derek Cutting poses with the children of his employee shortly after winning the 2021 Dee Clayton Classic last November at the Saipan World Resort.
(MARK RABAGO)

Latte Built Gym Saipan has started three new fitness challenges to enable its clientele to start the new year on the right foot.

Dubbed “Jumpstart to a new year NEW ME!” it includes three challenges—the 5,000 Daily Steps Challenge, the 1-Mile Run Challenge, and the Strength Training Challenge. All three started last Jan. 1 and ends on Jan. 31.

“If all 31 days are completed successfully we are giving away one free month of membership per challenge…So three max awarded months of membership if someone completed all three challenges,” said Latte Built Gym owner and professional trainer Derek Cutting.

Latte Built Gym held “The Biggest Fat Loss Loser” challenges in the past, but what they’ve found is the ones who enter and often win are already knowledgeable about getting themselves into shape and enter only for the cash prize.

“I’ve found this often discourages those who want to be better but after a couple weigh-ins feel unable to compete against those who know what they are doing. So, these challenges there is no first, second, or third place prizes. The only competition is yourself. You successfully complete the full 31 days of the challenge, you will be awarded a free month of membership at Latte Built,” said Cutting.

So far, 43 have joined the run challenge, about 35 have joined the steps challenge, and about 24 joined the strength training challenge.

“I created these challenges to jumpstart people’s good habits regarding health and fitness into the new year. We hope everyone who enters and completes the challenge will have learned new things about themselves and will want to continue the good habits that were formed by this challenge!” said Cutting.

Mark Rabago
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

