New Year’s Day message

As 2021 draws to an end, let us continue to pray and keep in our hearts those who have left us, those who have lost so much, and those who are still fighting the virus. It has been a tough year for many of us, from the daily reminders of the pandemic public health emergency guidelines, social distancing, limited or closures and cancellations of many activities and gatherings, to reformatting our daily schedules and routines. But as a community that cares and looks out for one another, we remain committed to ride out these real challenges.

I truly hope that this COVID-19 pandemic will end soon and bring our lives back to normal. My prayer for all is that 2022 will bring many opportunities for our citizens and businesses to grow and prosper. Let us continue to work hard to keep the momentum of our concerted efforts as we look forward to an exciting new year. I would like to thank our veterans, active service members, first responders, frontline essential workers, school administrators, teachers, and everyone in the public and private sectors for all their hard work and dedicated service to our citizens.

I wish everyone a very safe and joyful holiday as we welcome 2022.

David M. Apatang is mayor of Saipan in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

DAVID M. APATANG

