Swimmers vow to get even better

CNMI National Swimming Team

From left, CNMI National Swimming Team members Jinnosuke Suzuki, Juhn Tenorio, Asaka Litulumar, and Shoko Litulumar and national swimming coach Hiroyuki Kimura pose for a group photo shortly after arriving at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport following their stint in the 15th FINA World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The CNMI National Swimming Team that recently came back from the 15th FINA World Swimming Championships all promised to further improve as well as share their experience from the short course meet held from Dec. 16 to 21 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Juhn Tenorio was very proud that he was able to represent CNMI swimming in the biggest stage of the world.

“I’m happy I was able to bring back the results I wanted. I think we all did well considering the pressure and everything. I think the Litulumar sisters did very well and performed the best in their abilities. For Jinnosuke [Suzuki] I was not worried for him because I know him well and he’s not the type of guy to breakdown under pressure,” he said.

As far as imparting the knowledge he learned from competing in such a high-level meet to other swimmers, the 17-year-old Marianas High School student said “I will show it by my actions during practice and outside of practice.”

Tenorio said his next target will be the 2022 FINA World Aquatics Championships that will be held in Fukuoka, Japan next May.

“We will start including different types of training in our sessions and hopefully we can bring back as good or better results than this time.”

Jinnosuke Suzuki said overall he had a very fun experience at the FINA World Swimming Championships.

“I was able to learn many new things during my time in Abu Dhabi. I will also try to teach the others what I learned and try to motivate them during practice,” he said.

Like Tenorio, the 16-year-old student from MHS said he thinks all four of them gave a good account of themselves during their stint in the world championships.

“I believe that the others that competed did a great job and are happy with the results. My next goal is to become better at my starts and get faster at the 200m freestyle.”

CNMI National Swimming Team members 2

From left, CNMI National Swimming Team members Juhn Tenorio, Shoko Litulumar, Asaka Litulumar, and Jinnosuke Suzuki take a photo inside the cavernous Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, site of the 15th FINA World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Asaka Litulumar said she had an amazing time with her teammates and her overall experience was great.

“I’ve worked hard and got all personal best times, so I’m really happy. Believing in yourself and working hard for what you want to achieve is how I got to where I am. If you believe, you will succeed,” said the 16-year-old student from MHS.

She added that all of them exceeded their goals in Abu Dhabi.

“I believe that everyone did really great! My teammates shocked me with their times, and I’m really happy for them.”

The elder Litulumar vowed to even be better the next time she dives into the pool for competition.

“My next target is to cut 1 minute for my 100m freestyle. I believe that I can do better, and for that I will train harder than ever.”

Her younger sister, Shoko, summed up her whole experience at the FINA World Swimming Championships as “splendid” and that she will be forever motivated by all the record-breaking swims.

“I saw very fast athletes, learned some things from them by watching, saw people breaking records, and that got me inspired to give it my all in swimming, that if I train as hard, I may one day be the one standing on that podium.”

The 14-year-old student from MHS said she will definitely share the techniques she learned while training for the meet with her teammates.

“I would let my other teammates learn the techniques I learned by explaining all the things I know. I am very happy for all of us who competed in the world championships because we all got good times,” she said.

Shoko said her next goal is to shatter the CNMI women’s 50m backstroke record. “I will also my best to cut 39 seconds in the 50m breaststroke.”

Aside from the national swimmers, also part of the CNMI delegation in Abu Dhabi were CNMI national coach Hiroyuki Kimura and Northern Mariana Islands Swimming Federation representatives Richard Sikkel and Hiroko Tenorio.

