New Year’s Eve fireworks show at Kensington, PIC

As we draw close to the end of the year, a year that was dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Micronesia Resort Inc. wants the community to look forward to a new year with new hope.

Whether you live in the north or south of Saipan, Micronesia Resort has got you covered this New Year’s Eve with firework shows at Pacific Islands Club Saipan in San Antonio and Kensington Hotel in San Roque.

According to Sales and Marketing manager Katy Hung, the community can look forward to big celebrations at Kensington and PIC Saipan. “At Kensington Hotel, the best spot to enjoy the fireworks will be at OHAS Café and Infinity Pool…the celebration starts at 10pm with a live band performing at OHAS where guests can enjoy the time of their lives with finger food and welcome drinks, which is included in the admission fee for only $30… For those who want to watch the fireworks display from the Infinity Pool, there will be unlimited beer and champagne at the poolside bar and a DJ playing good music in the background,” she said.

“Beloved by locals, PIC Saipan will have a firework show with amazing beach view and PIC’s unique ambience… celebration starts at 8pm, live band will be performing at Buoy Bar. At 9pm, assorted canapés and free-flowing draft beer and champagne will be served at The Magellan. Admission fee is only $35 for adults and $15 for children,” she added.

Hung said that Micronesia Resort management knows how extremely difficult year 2020 for all of us. “…that’s why Kensington Hotel and PIC Saipan will continue the firework show on Dec 31st, a celebration in the sky for a better year to come… also, the safety and security of our guests and employees is our top priority and with that in mind, reservation is highly recommended.”

“Getting guests’ reservation early will give them opportunity to get the best spot to enjoy the firework shows at Kensington and PIC,” she added.

For more information, call Kensington Hotel at 322-3311 and PIC Saipan 234-7976 ext. 2.