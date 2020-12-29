DPL ready for counter-offer to Hyatt

By
|
Posted on Dec 30 2020

Tag:
Share

The Department of Public Lands will be making a counter-offer to the Hyatt Regency Saipan—possibly by next week—on the hotel’s proposal on its expiring land lease.

DPL Real Estate Division director Bonnie Royal disclosed in an interview yesterday that they are preparing a letter to Hyatt about the hotel’s overall proposal that they hope to give it next week. Royal said the letter will indicate whether DPL is going to accept or deny the Hyatt proposal, but also make a counter-offer.

“This is where the process of negotiation starts because they have completed [the requirements],” she said.

The director said they have accepted Hyatt’s proposal as complete, which is a requirement in order to start the negotiations.

Royal said they received last Dec. 2 the remaining documents from Hyatt and that they were able to review them. The following day, Dec. 3, they met with Hyatt, in which they discussed the documents that were submitted.

The director said there is still a requirement that they want, but DPL Secretary Marianne Concepcion-Teregeyo accepted the proposal as complete. “So now we are reviewing the proposal and we are getting ready to respond to Hyatt,” Royal said.

Deveney Dela Cruz, special assistant to DPL secretary, earlier stated that DPL received an official proposal packet from Hyatt’s current lessee, Saipan Portopia Hotel Corp., last Oct 20, but the package was incomplete.

Last October, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres said he would like to see Hyatt get the extension.

Hyatt’s 40-year public land lease will expire in December 2021.

The recent enactment of Public Law 20-84 increases the terms of public land leases of up to 40 years, plus an extension of 15 years, for a total of 55 years. It also authorizes certain public land leases to be amended and extend existing lease terms up to 55 years.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Audit finds DPL noncompliant with law on operations fund

Posted On Dec 29 2020
, By
0

‘More needs to be done for people to avail of DPL farm plots program’

Posted On Dec 28 2020
, By
0

DPL now reviewing Hyatt’s proposal

Posted On Dec 18 2020
, By
0

Cassidy Torres wins DPL essay contest

Posted On Dec 17 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

October - December 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 24, 2020

Posted On Dec 24 2020

Community Briefs - December 9, 2020

Posted On Dec 09 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 4, 2020

Posted On Dec 04 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Mariana

Working with the community to bring back the åga

Posted On Dec 17 2020
500

Plant. Picture. Post: Join the #Plant500Marianas Trees Challenge

Posted On Dec 10 2020

Coral culture and restoration through the Saipan Pilot Coral Nursery

Posted On Nov 26 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

December 30, 2020, 10:12 PM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 73%
wind speed: 4 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:43 AM
sunset: 5:57 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune