Nicholas tops Charity Golf tourney

Former Little League all-star turned weekend golfer Cameron Nicholas topped last Saturday’s Saipan Pacific Lions Club and Fil-Taga Golfers Association 2nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament at the Coral Ocean Resort.

The 30-year-old Legislative Bureau staff carded a net score of 69.20 to beat over 60 participants of the double peoria competition.

Joe Torres came second with his 70.20 net, which was the same score garnered by Laolao Bay Golf & Resort resident pro Joe “Kamikaze” Camacho. The former, however, edged the many time national golfer via scorecard tiebreaker.

Rounding out the Top 5 were Ed Manglona and Wil Maui, who fired 71 and 71.40 net scores, respectively.

Nicholas took home $500 for winning it all, while Torres, Camacho, Manglona, and Maui settled for the consolation prizes of $400, $300, $200, and $100, respectively.

In the low gross competition, Joe Sasamoto (73) and Sarah Lim (98) topped the men’s and women’s fields. They both pocketed $100.

Nicholas said winning the tournament was the farthest thing from his mind when he woke up last Saturday morning.

“I was in total shock. It was double peoria, a format I am not fully familiar with. So it was a surprise that I won. I’ve been playing on and off for about 16 years with my dad and brothers. But I’ve been taking the sport more seriously since the pandemic,” he said.

When asked what was his best hole during the one-day 2nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament, Nicholas narrowed it down to hole No. 4.

“Well, it was a birdie-less game for me. I guess that’s why I won. But the hole that sticks out for me was probably hole No. 4. I shot a double bogey the hole before and my confidence was quite down. When I started hole No. 4, I was scrambling and I managed to secure a par. So that assured me that I could still save par despite how bad I started the hole,” he said.

Nicholas, who plans to to save his $500 winnings, said he wants to dedicate his victory to everyone who has supported his golf hobby all these years.

“Honestly, I dedicate it to those who believe in me. My family, my friends, everyone. This sport can really challenge you mentally and I got people who support me and want me to get better. Huge shout out to the Sakati Golf Crew!”

