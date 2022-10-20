SCC Candidate Forum on Oct. 26

Share











The Saipan Chamber of Commerce will host the 2022 Candidate Forum for the running Saipan candidates on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at the Taga Hall of Saipan World Resort, from 11:30am to 2pm.

Running Saipan candidates for lieutenant governor, mayors, senators, and House representatives have been invited to participate in the forum.

This event is RSVP only. Tickets are $25/member and $30/non-member. It will cost $200/table, seating eight SCC members, and $240, seating eight non-members. Lunch is included. Visit the website, www.saipanchamber.com/events/calendar to RSVP today.

Payments may be made through the phone or stop by the SCC office on the fourth floor, Suite 413, of the Marianas Business Plaza. Last day to accept payments is on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.

These forums are offered in the effort to further educate voters on the issues of our islands by presenting the opportunity to hear differing opinions and solutions, and for those who are unfamiliar with the various platforms of each candidate.

Each candidate will be given equal time to share what their platform will do for business legislation and community benefits; time limits will be enforced fairly and equally. (PR)